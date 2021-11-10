Tourist undergoes penile surgery after being bitten by snake in toilet

47-year-old Dutchman was on safari in South Africa when the accident happened; victim needed to be rescued in a hurry

A 47-year-old Dutch tourist had to have his penis operated on after being bitten by a snake that was hiding in a toilet. The man was on safari in South Africa when the accident happened.

According to information from the People portal in Espanol, he had to be rescued in a hurry by helicopter. Tourist had scrotal necrosis due to snake bite. The date of the accident was not given.

The victim had vomiting, a burning sensation, severe pain in the groin, abdomen and upper chest. In addition, he had acute kidney injury and required hemodialysis.

According to the specialized journal Urology Case Reports, the medical report said that “his penis and scrotum were swollen, dark purple in color and in pain.”

A reconstructive surgery on his genital organ was performed after the bite and the man is still recovering. The tourist received doses of antidote serum specific for snake venom and antibiotics. The species of snake was not mentioned.

recurrent cases

This year another appearance of a king snake in a toilet also made news. According to information from the Daily Mail portal, a man was taken by surprise when he came across the snake in the bathroom of his Pailin home, in Cambodia.

Another species of snake, the pythons, which have terrestrial and aquatic habits, also appear in the list of snakes found in toilets.

In Thailand, a firefighter needed to be able to capture the animal that was found by the owner of the house when he sat on the toilet and felt a nudge.