Travis Scott went to After Party after tragedy at his festival

Last Friday (05), what started as a night of party ended up in tragedy. During the show of travis scott at the Astroworld Festival, widespread confusion led to the death of 8 people and hundreds injured. According to information revealed yesterday (09) by the TMZ website, after the fatality, the rapper went to an After Party with Drake.

“Travis was unaware of the gravity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as to the timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one, including the police, had publicly confirmed the seriousness of the events that took place.“, said a source.

However, some people believe that Travis he knew that something was wrong during his show, or that at least he should have been informed of what had happened right after he left the stage. In a video shared online, the rapper continues to sing as he looks towards a fan who has just passed out. Look:

Travis Scott continues to sing as he watched a passed out fan at #ASTROPEST. pic.twitter.com/kBo0b2aduS — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 6, 2021

Even so, TMZ sources claim that the American only learned of what happened during the After Party, and that as soon as he understood the gravity of the situation, he left the party immediately.

Travis Scott will pay for the funerals of those who died during his show

travis scott is living in chaotic times. It all started after 8 people died after a huge riot in the crowd at his concert in Houston, Texas, during his own festival, Astroworld. Investigations are still ongoing, but the rapper has made a decision. He will pay for the funerals of all the victims. It’s the least he could do – since life doesn’t come back.

The names of the victims were released: Mirza Baig, Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinke, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta Avila and Brianna Rodriguez. All were very young. The oldest was 27 years old and the youngest only 14. A sadness.

In addition to paying for funerals, travis scott it will also partner with the Cactus Jack Foundation to provide psychological services for the mental health of everyone on the fateful show.