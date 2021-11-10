Two jaguars enter the park and kill 172 flamingos

posted on 11/09/2021 15:34 / updated on 11/09/2021 15:35



(Illustrative image) – (credit: ISAAC LAWRENCE)

At the Parque das Aves in Foz do Iguaçu, two jaguars entered the environmental area and killed 172 flamingos. Of the total, only four are left.

The incident occurred around midnight this Monday (8/11). The two predators, a female and a young, jumped over the fence and entered the enclosure of the Chilean and African flamingos.

The birds arrived in the park in 1995, when they were rescued from Chile, and, in 2001, they had their first chicks. In September 2020, another litter was born. The administration lamented the loss and effort of professionals to preserve the birds.

Parque das Aves reported that the site has cameras, but the images will not be released. The space will remain closed until Friday (12/11).

* Intern under the supervision of Roberto Fonseca