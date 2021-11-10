UAE Fund Completes Acquisition of Control

Mubadala Capital, a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, announced the conclusion of the process of acquiring the control of concessionaire MetrôRio and company MetrôBarra, which operate in public transport in Rio de Janeiro.

“The incorporation of MetrôRio and MetrôBarra into the portfolio fits perfectly into our strategy of transforming companies that find themselves in a complex context,” said Oscar Faghlgren, president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil, in a press release.

“These investments have a good prospect of operational recovery and long-term profitability, even in the current economic scenario. In addition, these acquisitions increasingly consolidate our experience with assets of this nature,” he pointed out.

The MetrôRio concessionaire operates lines 1, 2 and 4 of the subway system in the city of Rio de Janeiro, which includes 58 km in length, 41 stations and 64 trains.

The company MetrôBarra is responsible for the acquisition and implementation of line 4 trains and systems, which connects the south side to Barra da Tijuca, in the west side of the city, inaugurated for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Both were managed by Invepar, an investment holding company controlled by pension funds Previ (of Banco do Brasil), Petros (of Petrobras) and Funcef (of Caixa) – until they were negotiated with Mubadala as part of a debt restructuring operation .

According to Mubadala, negotiations for the transaction began in 2016.

Upon conclusion of the agreement, part of Invepar’s debts managed by Mubadala Capital was exchanged for common shares of Metrô Rio, for the total amount of R$1.6 billion, and Metrô Barra, for the total amount of R$238 million.

With the transaction, the Arab fund and their co-investors now hold a 51.5% shareholding in the assets.

The operation of change of control in the concession was authorized and published in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro in June by the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL).

Mubadala Capital entered the transport concession business in 2019, when it acquired a stake in the Rota das Bandeiras concessionaire, responsible for managing 297 kilometers of the Dom Pedro I highway corridor, in the interior of the state of São Paulo.