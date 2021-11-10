‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian takes Renato’s place and marries Barbara

Confused with his brother, Christian will decide to take over Renato’s life and even marry Barbara (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will take over from Renato after his brother’s death and will marry his girlfriend, Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

Everything will happen after Renato is murdered by drug dealers, but everyone thinks that it was Christian who died. In his brother’s apartment, the humble boy will end up being confused with the playboy and, from there, will have the idea of ​​assuming the identity of Renato and leading the life he always dreamed of.

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will disagree with his friend’s plan, but will eventually do his bidding and help him lie to everyone:

– I lied to Lara (Andréia Horta) and I burned your things – the boy will say, disagreeing.

– Excellent. It had to be that way.

Christian will then tell Ravi that the next step in his plan is to make peace with Barbara and will go after her. The girl will be in the pool of her mansion and will try to dismiss her boyfriend, but he will jump into the water with clothes and everything to declare himself:

– I want to change. I want to be another man. I want to study, I don’t know, get a job. Start a life with you, for you.

– Sorry, Renato, but I’ve heard this before. Do not play with me.

– I am not kidding. In this house or wherever you like.

– You’re asking me to marry you, is that it?

He will say yes and leave you thrilled. Six months later, the day of the ceremony will arrive and the two will be married.