Unanimously, Justice denies Habeas corpus to Jairinho

The TJRJ (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio de Janeiro) today unanimously denied the request for habeas corpus made by the defense of Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, known as Jairinho. The former councilor is liable for triple qualified homicide in the process that determines the death of his stepson, Henry Borel, 4 years old.

In the session that analyzed the request, the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the TJRJ decided to keep him in preventive detention. Monique Medeiros, the boy’s mother, is also in prison, and is responsible for the same crime as her ex-boyfriend.

The MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) argues that two witnesses were coerced by the couple to change their statements to the police. In the request for habeas corpus, Jairinho’s defense argued that the charges of coercion are unfounded, and that the former councilor did not participate in any action in this regard.

The defense also contests the accusation of procedural fraud, made by the MP-RJ after finding that the maid cleaned the apartment at the couple’s request.

Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto stated, at the session, that the decision for preventive detention does not violate the Code of Criminal Procedure and that it is consistent with the seriousness of the act.

Henry Borel was killed in the apartment where he lived with Jairinho and his mother in an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. Monique is liable for the same crime, but her defense — which is different — does not intend to ask for habeas corpus in the short term.

Request shook other grieving families

The episode bears similarities to another case that was also highlighted in the news exactly 7 years earlier. In April 2014, Bernardo Boldrini, 11 years old, was murdered by his stepmother, Graciele Ugulini, with the participation of his father, Leandro Boldrini. The couple and two other partners were convicted in 2019.

Roberto Maia, the boy’s uncle, contacted Leniel Borel, Henry’s father, to offer solidarity. “We don’t know each other, but they are very similar losses. Of course his pain is much greater, because he’s a father, but we still feel it.”

Another man who experienced similar pain at home is Ivan Cesar Bittencourt, grandfather of little Laura. The child, aged one year and seven months, was murdered by his great-uncle with a wooden handle in the backyard of the house where he lived with his grandparents.

The accused for the girl’s death responds to the crime in freedom, after the defense alleges health problems. After being released, Ivan says that he started to take medicine, is shaken and sometimes screams to himself in the house. Upon learning of cases like Henry’s, he says that he remembers everything he suffered with his granddaughter: “These cases cannot be forgotten”, he defines.

Unveiled video provoked conflict in Jairinho’s defense

After reporting the UOL which released an unpublished video of former councilor Jairinho blowing the boy Henry Borel’s mouth in the elevator, the defense asked the court to postpone a request for the freedom of the former councilor, which would be judged on the 28th. request was judged today. The measure indicates friction between teams of lawyers hired by the family of the politician, accused of killing the child.

In the document, lawyer Braz Sant’Anna justified that the request was motivated “as a matter of professional ethics” and said that it would “require clarification”. The request sent to the Judiciary was signed on Tuesday (26), hours after the publication of the report, which showed a dossier from another law firm hired by Jairinho’s family with challenges to the expert report produced by the Civil Police.

Braz Sant’Anna, legally constituted to act in the case by Jairinho’s family, understands that there is an irregularity in the action of the other defense office, in charge of a parallel investigation.

Wanted, Braz Sant’Anna’s office said it will not speak out. However, hours after the UOL revealing details about the dossier, lawyers linked to Sant’Anna sought the report to inform him that he would file a lawsuit with the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) to denounce the case.

On the other hand, the defenders who prepare the report to contest the evidence produced in the process claim that they do not act directly in the case in court. Attorney Fabiano Lopes, who belongs to the firm involved in the defensive investigation work contracted by Jairinho’s family, denied interference in the process.

“We are acting within the law. The defensive caucus was not constituted by Jairinho’s defense. We were hired to produce evidence, and the family wanted to make this evidence known to society. We are not working on the process.”