Unaware of the accident, pedestrians sing Marília Mendonça; watch video· TV news

Even without knowing about the accident that caused the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), the peões of A Fazenda 13 sang one of the songs of the queen of suffering. Rico Melquiades led the chorus of the song Absência in the kitchen along with Aline Mineiro, Mileide Mihaile and Sthefane Matos this Tuesday afternoon (9).

The four were excited trying to remember famous country songs and after singing Fake News, by the singer Gustavo Mioto, Rico began to murmur the lines of Infiel, by Marília Mendonça. “Say it, Aline, what’s it like?”, said the pawn, forgetting the lyrics of the hit.

Afterwards, he and the peoa begin to sing the beginning of the song Absência, one of the country’s greatest hits. As pedestrians are unaware of the singer’s death, netizens were frightened by the coincidence that they were singing the song days after the tragedy.

“They can’t even dream of the grief the entire country has suffered these past few days,” wrote a Twitter user identified as Yuna Sam. Still in the kitchen, Marina Ferrari recalled the moment when Marília Mendonça celebrated the friendship between Anitta and Maiara, after the end of the engagement between Maraisa’s sister and Fernando Zor.

“Anitta, you can join the squad to take Maiara to the pros, because if she depends on her sister’s old woman and the tired one here, she’s fucked”, wrote the singer in September of this year. The farmer of the week joked that because of that, she almost asked the funkeira girl to go out after it was over.

Rico Melquiades agreed with the model and said he has already done the same on his Instagram. “I sent it to her: Heavenly friend, my boy left me and stopped following me. Then she replied: Find another one!”, said the pawn.

Another one who spoke about Marília Mendonça was the Arcrebiano de Araújo, who was the singer’s security guard before she became famous. “She’s a badass woman! Too good people and playful as hell”, reported Bil in conversation with the countryman Tiago Piquilo, who commented on the encounters he’s had with her and other singers.

Check below the moments in which the queen of suffering was mentioned and the reaction of internet users.

Rico, Sthe, Aline and Mileide singing “Ausência” by Marília Mendonça 🥺 #The farmpic.twitter.com/6LbkH29Knr — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 9, 2021

Bil, who was Marília Mendonça’s security guard, remembered about her: “Fucking woman, good people, playful…” #The farmpic.twitter.com/oXRbcQhCdM — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 9, 2021

#The farm@RicoMelquiades

CLOSED WITH RICH .. they don’t even dream of the grief that the whole country has suffered these last days :/ — Yuna Sam🔥🔥🔥 (@YunaSam3) November 9, 2021

My God when he comes out and sees what happened it will be a shock to him 😭😭 — Fcoficialdayline (@Fcoficialdayli2) November 9, 2021

