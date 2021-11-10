understand the unusual reason that ‘takes’ beer from the Libertadores final

Alcohol consumption at the Centenário stadium during the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo was banned

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, on November 27, a game that will be broadcast by FOX Sports and full coverage of Disney channels for the ESPN on Star+, there will be no beer for the fans. All because of the electoral period in Uruguay.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In information first released by the newspaper The globe, the local government prohibits the consumption of alcohol 24 hours before an election. On the 28th, an election is scheduled for the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), equivalent to the Uruguayan INSS. Law 7812, which is an Electoral Law, prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages from the day before until the end of the election period.

“From the 24 hours prior to the end of voting, until the end of voting, the sale of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed”, mentions an excerpt of the decree.

So far, the decision is kept for dry law in the Libertadores final. Nonetheless, Conmebol tries to reverse this measure.

The entity that organizes football on the continent is looking for a solution so that the Libertadores final can have beer in the stadium. A final decision must be sent to Conmebol in the next few days.