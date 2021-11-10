United States reopen borders from this second; what does it take to enter the country?

After an 18-month ban, foreigners will be allowed to enter the country if they present proof of immunization and a test performed within three days of departure.

EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

You U.S reopened borders to tourists completely vaccinated from 33 countries, including the Brazil, starting this Monday, 8. After an 18-month ban, foreign travelers will be allowed to enter the country if they present proof of immunization and a test against the disease carried out within three days of departure. US citizens and those under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement. Unvaccinated Americans must submit a test performed one day prior to travel. Ask your questions:

Who can enter the United States?

Fully vaccinated tourists can enter the United States, that is, who have received a single dose or two doses of an immunizing agent against Covid-19 14 days prior to departure. It will be necessary to present proof of vaccination and a negative test for the disease carried out within three days of departure. Citizens and children under the age of 18 will be exempt from the immunization requirement. Americans must take a test to prove they are not infected with the coronavirus within 24 hours of travel. Exceptions for unvaccinated also include persons traveling on diplomatic or official foreign government travel and persons with documented medical contraindications to receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

What are the rules for children?

Minors do not need to be vaccinated to enter the country. However, tourists between the ages of 2 and 17 will have to present a negative diagnostic test for Covid-19, done three days before boarding if the child or teenager is traveling with one or more vaccinated adults, and with a day if not.

What vaccines are being accepted by the US government?

The three vaccines approved in the United States: Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen, as well as those released for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO): Oxford/AstraZeneca; CoronaVac, Sinopharm and Covaxin.

I had different vaccines. Am I considered ‘fully vaccinated’?

Yes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers people who received the heterologous system as “fully vaccinated”, provided both immunizers are on the approved list and the doses have been given at least 17 days apart between them. “The CDC does not recommend the application of combined vaccines, but recognizes that these strategies are increasingly common in many countries outside the United States. Therefore, in order to interpret vaccination records for trips to the United States, the CDC will accept accepted vaccine combinations”, says the agency.

I participated in a clinical trial. Can I enter the US anyway?

Yes, as long as you have completed the vaccine schedule with the vaccine, not the placebo.

Upon arriving in the United States, will I need to quarantine?

No. The US government has lifted the requirement for a quarantine upon disembarkation.

How do I issue my proof of vaccination?

As previously shown in Jovem Pan, the first step to issue the National Vaccination Certificate is to have a register along with the government app. Then through dthe ConnectSUS website or application, available on the Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS), the individual must log in with the same data registered in the gov.com system. When logging in, it is possible to access the history of exams, consultations and services of the Health Unic System (SUS). In the “vaccines” field, the platform provides information about the immunizing agent against Covid-19 applied, such as the date of vaccination and the manufacturer. Once the situation is regularized and the two doses appear in the system, by clicking on the “second dose” field, the user will be able to obtain the document from a link at the bottom of the site. ConnectSUS provides the possibility to issue the certificate in Portuguese, English and Spanish.