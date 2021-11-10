Update 11/09 – Stockholm Major Player Stickers Released | DRAFT5

This Tuesday’s update (9) introduced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive the much desired stickers that bring the sticker capsules that contain the autographs of the players participating in the PGL playoffs Major Stockholm 2021.
Thus, the athletes of Natus Vincere, G2, heroic, Gambit, vitality, Ninjas in Pajamas, FURY and Virtus.pro will have their signature on in-game stickers, with sixteen of them, incidentally, being immortalized in the game for the first time in its history.
Check out the update notes below:
(STOCKHOLM 2021)
– The sticker capsules containing the autographs of the players who competed in the playoffs of PGL Major Stockholm 2021. 50% of the profits will go to organizations and athletes.
(SONG)
– The new music kit – “Flashbang Dance” – authored by The Verkkars and n0thing is available for in-game purchase.
(MISC)
– Smoke grenades will ignore players when detonating over fire, colliding directly with the ground.
(MAPS)
Insertion II
– Adjusted the hostage rescue zone, making it smaller.
– Fixed an issue behind the pizzeria where weapons would fall through the floor.
– Added an extra cubicle in the office.
– Removed the unbreakable glass from the pizzeria bar.
– Various graphical fixes, crash and other issues.
Extraction
– Changes in environment, visibility and gameplay.
– Fixed door sound.
– Added a little foot that can be done on its own from the TR base.
– Added a new cellar cover.
– Middle windows are now broken into several pieces.
– Changed some of the architecture.
– Helicopter volume is turned down.
– Minor collision adjustments across the map.
– Updated the radar image.