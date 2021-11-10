US to Spend $1 Billion More on MSD Covid-19 Pills | World

The US government will spend another $1 billion (about R$ 5.49 billion at current prices) to buy pills against Covid-19 produced by MSD and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies reported on Tuesday (9).

In June, the US government agreed to buy 1.7 million treatments of molnupiravir for 1.2 billion dollars, and is now pushing the option to buy another 1.4 million treatments.

The new purchase brings the total guaranteed treatments to 3.1 million for the value of 2.2 billion dollars. MSD said the contract gives the government the right to purchase an additional 2 million treatments.

The drug has been closely monitored since last month’s data showed that, when given early in the disease, it can halve the chance that people most at risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19 will die or be hospitalized.

“Molnupiravir, if authorized, will be among the vaccines and drugs available to fight Covid-19 as part of our collective efforts to end this pandemic,” said Frank Clyburn, president of MSD’s human health unit.

With limited options for treating people with Covid-19, the US government has also secured millions of doses of rival Pfizer’s antiviral, which last week was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for adults at risk for serious illnesses by 89% .

An MSD application for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be reviewed by a panel of independent experts on Nov. 30.