USDA surprises with lower soy production in US and Chicago up nearly 2%…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) surprised the market with its new monthly supply and demand bulletin released this Tuesday, November 9, with the soybean numbers. Contrary to expectations, the updated data were bullish for soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange and, around 2:35 pm (Eastern time), oilseed futures rose between 26 and 28 points in the main maturities, leading to November back to US$ 12.04 and May/22, an important reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 12.38.

Immediately following the release of the bulletin, soybean prices rose by more than 30 points. And the oilseed pulls good increases also in wheat and corn, although more timid, since the changes were less substantial for both grains.

US SOYBEAN

The US 2021/22 soybean crop was estimated by the USDA at 120.45 million tons, against 121.05 million tons estimated in October. The average expected by the market was 121.93 million tons. Productivity, which was also expected to be revised upwards, came in lower than a month ago, at 57.38 bags per hectare, against 57.72 in October. Traders had expected an average of 58.17 scs/ha.

Thus, US ending stocks, despite being higher than last month’s estimate, came in below expectations at 9.25m tonnes. Last month the number was 8.71 million and the average expectations of 9.8 million tonnes.

Exports were reduced from 56.88 million to 55.79 million tons. Crushing was maintained at 59.6 million tons.

The planted and harvested area, in turn, was maintained at 35.29 and 34.97 million hectares.

SOY WORLD

The world production of soy was also corrected downwards, being estimated at 384.01 million tons, against 385.14 million in the October bulletin. Thus, ending stocks went from 104.57 to 103.78 million tons.

The crop in Brazil is still estimated at 144 million tons, but Argentina went from 51 to 49.5 million tons. The USDA also revised China’s soybean imports to 100 million tons, against 101 million in the last report.