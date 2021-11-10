Val argues with Aline after seeing her refuse to play

In addition to exchanging barbs with Rico Melquiades during the formation of the eighth farm, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro entered a collision course with Valentina Francavilla, at dawn today, for feeling judged for not wanting to commit to the game after refusing to nominate a pawn to the field with the power of the red flame.

“I’m surprised by Aline. She has a problem that she doesn’t want to commit to,” prodded Valentina Francavilla. “Do you think it would change if I indicated Dynho?”, asked Aline Mineiro. “Actually, you also wanted her to recommend me?”, nudged Dynho Alves – who was following the conversation.

Valentina, then, explained that her group had, indeed, combined strategies for the farm and did not give the worker a voice to complain, reminding her that she was the target of a recent vote.

Just like you agreed to vote for me, same thing. I already knew. We already had this math, it was together and ok. When could she do this math. Why? I know and I can see that she doesn’t want to commit to someone. She failed to earn R$ 10 thousand for us and commit to no one. My vision.

“She’s defending him for not giving her immunity. My God, Dynho won’t stop voting for me next week, regardless of what I’ve chosen”, claimed Aline, making it clear that he didn’t think about please anyone.

“You were in the middle of when we said ‘okay, they’re going to vote for you, Valentina. Who are we going to pull,'” snapped Valentina.

Annoyed, Valentina Francavilla made a point of making it clear that she doesn’t like his style of not wanting a confrontation in “A Fazenda 2021”.

Aline, I don’t like your attitude, man.

“If you don’t like it, that’s fine. You think I have to act as you think. I acted consistently the way I started here and they’ll never change me. If I got it wrong and landed, record voting and expelled of the game”, highlighted Aline.

Valentina continued to mock Aline:

Okay, I can think about it for you. Just do it with the heart that everything is right. You are very cute. It’s just heart.

“It’s okay, Val. You want to take it easy and get real,” lamented Aline. “Okay, so accept my opinion,” concluded Valentina.

