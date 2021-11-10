Valentina speculates that she will go to the farm for the house

Valentina Francavilla, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), called Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo for a conversation about the eighth farm, which will be formed tonight.
The former stage assistant said her name is in the hot seat. “I’m going through the house, so you won’t be pulled over,” she said, stating that Tiago will then be out of the field. “It’s going to be voted by Dynho, Gui Araujo and Bil, but for you it’s good because they won’t push you,” he added.
Valentina also pointed out that the power that Rico Melquiades, the winner of the last fire test, will give to Dayane Mello will be able to free her from the spotlight. “Of course, friend, I’m going to get you out of the field, of course. I won’t even think twice,” said the model.
“I already knew,” said Valentina, saying she had overheard the peons talk about voting for her.
“Let’s wait and see, there’s a lot of water to roll,” declared Tiago. “Everything can change,” Dayane agreed.
“I’m just going to tell you one thing, my heart is a little at peace because, if that’s really what it is, you don’t get pulled over,” stated Valentina. “But I’m not at all at peace, no. Let’s see how it goes,” said the pawn.
Then Tiago hugged Valentina, who consoled him. “Don’t worry,” said the pawn.
