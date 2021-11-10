Valentina speculates that she will go to the farm for the house

by

Valentina Francavilla, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), called Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo for a conversation about the eighth farm, which will be formed tonight.

The former stage assistant said her name is in the hot seat. “I’m going through the house, so you won’t be pulled over,” she said, stating that Tiago will then be out of the field. “It’s going to be voted by Dynho, Gui Araujo and Bil, but for you it’s good because they won’t push you,” he added.

Valentina also pointed out that the power that Rico Melquiades, the winner of the last fire test, will give to Dayane Mello will be able to free her from the spotlight. “Of course, friend, I’m going to get you out of the field, of course. I won’t even think twice,” said the model.

“I already knew,” said Valentina, saying she had overheard the peons talk about voting for her.

“Let’s wait and see, there’s a lot of water to roll,” declared Tiago. “Everything can change,” Dayane agreed.

“I’m just going to tell you one thing, my heart is a little at peace because, if that’s really what it is, you don’t get pulled over,” stated Valentina. “But I’m not at all at peace, no. Let’s see how it goes,” said the pawn.

Then Tiago hugged Valentina, who consoled him. “Don’t worry,” said the pawn.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 7

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 7

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 7

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 7

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 7

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 7

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 7

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

31.09%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.21%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.73%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.83%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 43405 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.