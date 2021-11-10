Valentina speculates that she will go to the farm for the house

Valentina Francavilla, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), called Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo for a conversation about the eighth farm, which will be formed tonight.

The former stage assistant said her name is in the hot seat. “I’m going through the house, so you won’t be pulled over,” she said, stating that Tiago will then be out of the field. “It’s going to be voted by Dynho, Gui Araujo and Bil, but for you it’s good because they won’t push you,” he added.

Valentina also pointed out that the power that Rico Melquiades, the winner of the last fire test, will give to Dayane Mello will be able to free her from the spotlight. “Of course, friend, I’m going to get you out of the field, of course. I won’t even think twice,” said the model.

“I already knew,” said Valentina, saying she had overheard the peons talk about voting for her.

“Let’s wait and see, there’s a lot of water to roll,” declared Tiago. “Everything can change,” Dayane agreed.

“I’m just going to tell you one thing, my heart is a little at peace because, if that’s really what it is, you don’t get pulled over,” stated Valentina. “But I’m not at all at peace, no. Let’s see how it goes,” said the pawn.

Then Tiago hugged Valentina, who consoled him. “Don’t worry,” said the pawn.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 7 Liziane came out on the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 7 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 7 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 7 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 5 / 7 Lary was the 5th eliminated Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus 6 / 7 Tati was the 6th eliminated Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden. Play/Playplus 7 / 7 Erasmus was the 7th eliminated Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus