Vasco says in a note that “has already started the planning process for 2022” – 11/09/2021

Much pressured by the fans to position themselves after the imminent stay in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, Vasco’s board issued an official note informing that “the planning process for the 2022 season has already started”.

For now, however, the club emphasizes that it will work internally until the end of this year’s calendar, where there are still four more games left. Only after closing, “the topics will receive public visibility in the near future”.

One of the biggest demands on the part of fans, opposition and some board members alike is that there is a profound change in the football department. Many demand the departure of the executive director, Alexandre Bird, who enjoys prestige with President Jorge Salgado.

The president was even absent at the press conference after the 4-0 rout for Botafogo that virtually buried Vasco’s chances of access. At the time, only Bird and coach Fernando Diniz spoke.

See the full official note below:

“Dear, good afternoon.

We would like to inform you that, due to Vasco’s football scenario at the end of the season, due to the demand of colleagues and out of respect for the Vasco fans, the administrative board of the Club has already started the planning process for the 2022 season, at the same time as finalizes the evaluation balance of this current season.

All topics will receive public visibility in the near future. For now, the Board chooses to work internally, respecting the calendar and the games that are still missing in the table for the end of 2021.

Vasco da Gama will spare no effort to provide the necessary structure to guarantee access to the Series A”.