Vasco’s Board of Directors is pressured to hire ex-player to help Alexandre Bird in managing the squad

Amidst the crisis after the rout suffered by Botafogo, the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, has been pressured behind the scenes to hire a technical coordinator. The position has been available since Antônio Lopes left the club last year.

O fans.com he found that people close to Jorge Salgado understand that the Vasco locker room would be missing this professional. And preferably a former player, to help executive director Alexandre Bird in the relationship with the cast.

The presence of a technical coordinator on the club’s organizational chart was a campaign promise from the president. After being elected, Jorge Salgado tried to hire Paulo Roberto Falcão, former coach of the Brazilian team, for the role.

In principle, the King of Rome would have the mission of being the link between the coaching staff, the football department and the group of players. However, Falcão refused the invitation and the role was never filled by the agent.

Also according to the report, board members defend the arrival of a professional who has the winning DNA: Felipe Loureiro, Luisinho Quintanilha and Pedrinho are talked about in the corridors of São Januário. But, for the time being, there is no movement from the leader.

Manager can stay at Vasco in 2022

Currently, every movement in the football department is made by the executive director Alexandre Bird. Despite his recent spell at São Paulo, the manager is young in his role and has never acted as a football player. Despite this, he should remain at the club in 2022.

According to two sources heard by fans.com, lack a more experienced person who knows the backstage. In addition, enthusiasts about hiring a technical coordinator understand that Alexandre Bird needs a “right hand” in Vasco’s daily life.

Last Monday, at a meeting with members of his political support base, Jorge Salgado was asked about the absence of a person in this role. On the occasion, the president argues that few Brazilian clubs have this position.

In rival Flamengo, for example, former defender Juan Santos plays the role of technical manager, being the liaison between players and the board. Therefore, Jorge Salgado has been pressured for hiring an idol to work at the club.

