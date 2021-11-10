Very underweight, Atlético-MG faces Corinthians; See likely lineup

Atlético-MG suffers with FIFA Data and will have several absences for the match against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship

Atlético-MG is the absolute leader of the Brazilian Championship, with a 10-point advantage over second place. Galo has 65 points, against 55 for Palmeiras. With eight rounds to go before the end of the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG is walking with great strides to end the 50-year fast without a national title and lift the championship trophy.

According to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Rooster has a 96.6% chance of becoming Brazilian champion. And to make that possibility a certainty, the Alvinegro Minas Gerais team has a confrontation this Wednesday, the 10th, against Corinthians. It is an important game to be able to maintain, or even increase the advantage for rivals.

For this match, more than 50 thousand tickets were sold. Mineirão will be packed in another match, with the Atletico mass pushing the team. But the team that will be on the field will be well understaffed. O Atlético-MG suffers from the call-up of several players from the squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Date of 2022.

the defender will be out Junior Alonso (Paraguay), the steering wheel Alan Franco (Ecuador) and the attackers Eduardo Vargas (Chile), Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela) and Savio (Brazilian under-17 team). Still players who are recovering from injury and are in doubt, if Guilherme Arana, Jair and Keno. So it is likely that there will be a modified team against Corinthians.

Thus, the likely team from Cuca must have Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair), Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa. The match is scheduled for 19:00 this Wednesday.