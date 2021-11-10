Via, Magalu and Americanas: stock market volatiles and targets for changes in recommendations, what to expect from the results in the 3rd quarter?

SAO PAULO – The earnings season reaches its final stretch with the release of the numbers of several companies with exposure to e-commerce, with Via (VIIA3) revealing its numbers this Wednesday (10) after the markets close and the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Americanas (AMER3) revealing their balance on Thursday (11).

The last few months have been a real roller coaster for assets, both because of the expectations that the results are no longer as strong due to the high basis of comparison and because of the scenario of high interest rates, which mainly affect securities in the sector, in addition to the more difficult macroeconomic scenario, which leads to more negative prospects for consumption.

In some specific sessions, the shares have registered strong gains. On Friday of last week (5), stocks soared with the fall in interest rates and positive signs of the Free Market (MELI34) in the third quarter (indicating that the good winds could also affect other companies). On Monday (8) the day was one of fall for the sector. But, on Tuesday (9), the shot came again, this time with information from Bloomberg that Magalu, according to data from consultancy YipitData, had an acceleration in the company’s sales growth in October (a data that includes the fourth trimester).

It’s worth noting that, amidst uncertainties for the economy and signs that stocks are cheap, several houses have recently revised their recommendations for the e-commerce segment, in addition to highlighting what they expect for the third quarter season.

Credit Suisse, for example, points out that the sector’s results in the second half of 2021 in general are not expected to “be brilliant”.

XP points out that, in general, there should be a sequential growth slowdown due to the strong base of comparison versus 2020. “Companies should report annual growth in the online channel, but slowing down compared to previous quarters, due to the base of comparison of 2020. In addition, we expect to see profitability pressured by a more challenging macro environment, along with rising costs and a higher cost per click due to increased competition,” analysts point out.

Bradesco BBI also reinforces the assessment that all e-commerce names face a stronger basis for comparison, since there was growth in gross sales of goods (GMV) above 100% in the third quarter of 2020. As for the third quarter of 2020. quarter, expect to see a weighted average growth rate of GMV for the major e-commerce platforms of 28% – a robust rate of growth despite the comparison basis and concerns about weaker demand, he says.

“We expect to see margin pressures as a result of inflation in input costs, marketing costs, investments to drive traffic and promotions. Given various headwinds – albeit short-term headwinds – we don’t expect the quarter’s results to act as a driver for e-commerce names in our coverage universe,” they point out.

So, without seeing the third quarter as a major short-term catalyst, analysts are divided over what to expect for industry stocks, with several houses having revised their numbers even before the results.

On Monday, Bradesco BBI noted that retail and e-commerce stocks in Brazil have suffered significantly since the end of June, with bank coverage stocks down 32% and all categories falling. For analysts, the deterioration of expectations regarding the macro scenario in Brazil, amid projections of lower GDP growth and higher interest rates, inflation and risk premiums, means less visibility around sales growth estimates for 2022 .

For e-commerce companies, there was a strong reduction in the target price, from R$50 to R$39 for AMER3 assets, from R$25 to R$17 for MGLU3 papers and from R$17 to R$ 10 for Via. The recommendation is neutral for the three companies.

Among the preferences of the retail sector in general, analysts highlighted Arezzo (ARZZ3), Alpargatas (ALPA4), Assai (ASAI3, Carrefour (CRFB3), Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3).

At the end of last month, among other downward revisions, XP reduced the recommendations for Americanas – both for the holding LAME4 and for the subsidiary – from purchase to neutral, while maintaining the also neutral recommendation for Via and Magazine Luiza, revising the target prices down.

XP kept the neutral recommendation for Magalu as well because of the challenging short term, but it stands out as the preferred choice among e-commerce companies, albeit hoping for a better entry point on paper. .

“However, we have increased our estimates for 2022 onwards as we are incorporating the acquisition of KaBuM from December 2021 as well as the funds raised in the company’s capital increase,” he says. For Magalu, the target price went from R$27 to R$18, with the main driver of the reduction being the increase in the cost of capital.

Opportunities on the radar?

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, highlighted that, within the sell-off environment that has been designed recently, some opportunities may arise, even more taking into account the different moment they are going through compared to a few years ago.

For analysts, there is no urgency to buy the assets, but they assess that the market should advance much more in the penetration of e-commerce and also enter an environment with several different initiatives, which could lead to solid growth in the coming years.

In a report published last week on Wednesday (3), analysts Victor Saragiotto and Pedro Pinto highlighted that Magalu’s shares were at the 2019 level, but that since then the company has grown by 16% in the number of stores, sales of own stock (1P) more than tripled and the market grew 6 times. Via’s assets were also at the July 2019 level, but with new management and GMV’s 5-fold growth since then.

Americanas shares, in turn, are below the pandemic’s low, a level similar to the first quarter of 2019, when there was a 17% drop in GMV of own stock and a fragile capital structure. Currently, the company has cash and was able to grow the online channel by 2.5 times, while physical stores are operating well below potential.

Thus, he reinforces, the sector’s results for the third and fourth quarters should not be brilliant, but they see value ahead, having a recommendation equivalent to the purchase for the shares of the three companies. The target price is R$42 for AMER3, R$8 for LAME4, R$15 for MGLU3 and R$9.50 for VIIA3.

Looking at the results to be released in the coming days, Credit sees that Via’s highlight will be the marketplace (3P), which will likely reach a GMV of R$1.9 billion, growth of 130% on an annual basis.

“This is the result of the acceleration in the integration of sellers, who are already above 100,000, and an increase in the assortment of products”, he assesses. The 1P should decelerate to a high of 8%, a number considered solid by them given the 294% growth registered in the same quarter last year. On the negative side, physical stores should have a 12% drop in same-store sales (SSS). For the bank’s analysts, the big question is regarding the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue), for which analysts estimate a drop to 5.5%.

Magazine Luiza, on the other hand, seems about to post its first quarter of the last five years (excluding the pandemic period) of negative SSS in the physical store, with analysts projecting a 9% drop. “We believe that this has

caused some investors to withdraw from the stock”, they assess. They emphasize that it is important to highlight that the retailer has

seen particularly difficult bases of comparison, as physical store sales grew 18% in the same quarter last year.

Online, in turn, should be solid, with 1P expected to grow 8.5%, while 3P continues to accelerate and should account for R$3.5 billion of GMV (65% increase) in the quarter. “There may be a small disappointment in profitability, as we estimate contraction of the Ebitda margin of 40 basis points, to 4.8%. It is important to bear in mind that this is not very different from what Magalu delivered in recent quarters and remains in line with the company’s strategy of investing in its services”, he points out.

Finally, for Americanas, the estimate is for a 5% increase in same-store sales, which challenges analysts’ initial expectations of 9% growth. “Pedestrian traffic remains below its full potential and the average ticket dropped slightly,” they assess. In the online channel, they are also below the initial plan, they point out. Analysts see a 30% growth in the 1P to BRL 4.5 billion, while forecasting the 3P to increase 35%. The projection is for a fall in the Ebitda margin by 400 basis points, to 10.3%.

