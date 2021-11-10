Video captures a couple witnessing Marília Mendonça’s plane crash

A resident of Caratinga, where the plane crash that killed Marília Mendonça, in Minas Gerais, took place, witnessed, along with her husband, the moment when the aircraft crashed. The moment was captured by the security cameras of the private condominium where the woman’s house is located.

“The video shows me closing the door, and at that moment I already heard a very loud noise, a noise like a helicopter, a plane together, and it was like banging a can, really loud,” said dentist Rossana Bortot, in an interview with Jornal Nacional.

In the images, it is also possible to see that her husband calls the authorities to report the accident.

Rossana revealed that she needed to take sleeping pills for the next few days. She and her husband also received visits from members of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and the Civil Police, during investigations into the aircraft crash.

In an attempt to forget about the images of the accident, Rossana was advised by psychologists not to follow up on reports on the subject.

“We’ve lived here for 10 years. My house is the highest in the condominium, from here you can even see the airfield runway, but nothing had ever happened that could alarm us, it was the first time. I’m still trying to calm my heart, but it’s not easy,” he told the newspaper.

Death

Singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça died on Friday (5), aged 26. The countryman was aboard a King Air C90A that crashed near the Piedade waterfall, near Ubaporanga airport, in Minas Gerais.

Besides her, the plane had four occupants, who would be a producer, an advisor, the pilot and the co-pilot.

Marília was going to perform a show in the city of Minas Gerais on Friday night. The singer even posted a video earlier stating that she was going to do a show. She traveled from Goiânia, in Goiás, to Caratinga, where she would make the presentation.