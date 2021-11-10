Monique Mello – 10:57 | Updated on 11/09/2021 12:42 PM



Tiago Eltz was called names by a Brazilian in New York Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo // Reproduction: Instagram

Tiago Eltz, reporter and correspondent for TV Globo in the United States, was harassed by a Brazilian couple on the street this Sunday (7). Eltz was working on the coverage of the New York marathon, when a man, allegedly identified as Carlos Curi, called the journalist a “asshole”.

– This asshole here at Globo, this crap – the man shot.

The reporter questioned the reason for the curses, to which the man replied “because I can call it whatever you want, lad. You touch me so you can see”.

“You’re a fucking man,” joked the correspondent.

– I’m a man for c******, what’s up? – confronted the passerby.

Eltz posted the episode on social media and said the stranger certainly needs “help”.

– Sunday, 2 pm, at the New York marathon. I was holding Globo’s microphone when this couple started calling me names and recording, apparently having fun. They passed, and when the man started to come back, I started recording too. The rest is in the video – explained Eltz.

– I’m posting because he says his name – Carlos Curi (Cury?) – and maybe someone who knows where he works, or knows the family, can forward the video and maybe he can get help. It helps, because that’s what I think someone who walks down the street needs threatening to rip the arm off of someone he doesn’t know,” he added.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Tiago Eltz (@tiagoeltz)

