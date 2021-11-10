Video! Mara Maravilha pin Xuxa when changing children’s hit lyrics: ‘Debil mental’ | Television



Mara Maravilha attacks Xuxa with a change in the hit lyrics of the 1980s – Reproduction

Mara Maravilha attacks Xuxa with a change in hit lyrics from the 1980sreproduction

Published 09/11/2021 16:19 | Updated 11/09/2021 4:20 PM

Rio – Mara Maravilha caused controversy by making fun of a song by Xuxa Meneghel during “Programa do Ratinho” this Monday (8), on SBT. The singer took part in the panel of judges for the painting “Dez ou Mil” and, at one point, made a parody of “Ilariê”, a song by the queen of the little folk that was successful in the 1980s.

“Boss, you asked me to sing Ilariê. And I have my version of Ilariê”, began the artist in interaction with Ratinho. “Pay attention to the lyrics: ‘It’s time, it’s time, for the brainwashing. I won an album by Xuxa, I’ve become a mentally retarded person. Ilari, ilari, ilariê, ô, ô, ô'”, he sang.

The attraction’s host even interrupted Mara to say that Xuxa would not like the joke, to which the program’s guest replied: “I don’t give a damn,” she fired. The singer’s attitude did not resonate well with her followers, who went to her most recent Instagram posts to criticize the artist for the satire.

“Not following. I’m not a fan of Xuxa, but you’ve crossed the line. Woman, I thought you were happy, but you’re always belittling someone or making fun of someone who forgets to be really happy. You were once a marvel, not anymore”, wrote an internet user. “Your envy of Xuxa is making you lose track of things,” added another admirer.

Check out: