Video: What did Covington say to Usman in a hug after the ‘war’ at UFC 268? Cameras capture dialogue

The 25-minute battle shared between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington closed yet another chapter in the history of one of the greatest rivalries in MMA. Admittedly disaffected, the fighters, however, shared a moment of certain peace. At the end of the main fight of the UFC 268, defeated by the Nigerian, the fighters came to embrace and, surprisingly, the American had good words to say.

“It’s all love for you. It’s about making money, but I just love you,” Covington said shortly after the dispute ended.

As soon as the bell confirmed the end of the battle, the fighters faced each other, eye to eye. What appeared to be another episode of raids turned out to be a sign of ‘counts settled’.

After Colby’s words, Usman also had his competitive gesture. Immediately, the welterweight champion (under 77kg.) hugged his opponent, sealing, at least for that moment, peace.

The clash between Covington and Kamaru marked the second meeting between the fighters. In 2019, the athletes shared the octagon for the first time and had one of the best matches of that season. On the occasion, the Nigerian also got the victory, keeping the title.