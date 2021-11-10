Viviane Araújo reveals how she met her husband and if she is pregnant

Actress Viviane Araújo told how she got into a romance with Guilherme Militão and how she will get pregnant

The actress Viviane Araújo (46) made revelations of his intimacy to fans this Monday, 8!

In her social network, the Carnival muse, recently married to William Militão, told how she met her husband and how she will get pregnant at her age.

Viviane Araújo pregnant?

Long questioned if she was pregnant, the famous clarified that she is not yet and, when she is, will make a point of telling everyone. “I’m not, but when I am I’ll scream to the four corners of the world”, declared.

Viviane Araújo then explained her situation better, as she did not freeze eggs: “Today I’m 46 years old and everyone knows that a woman has the ovulation period and after an age it becomes more complicated to get pregnant by natural methods. I didn’t do egg freezing, something I could have done. But at the time , did not wake me up that”.

Therefore, the Carnival muse said that she is researching and will bet on in vitro fertilization. “Now there’s this issue of motherhood, which I really want. I’ve been looking for and researching this issue for two years now. I met a doctor who deals with (artificial) insemination, in vitro fertilization. I’ll do it to have my baby, God willing”, commented.

“Science is there to help this. Help women to have children when they really want to. I’m on this path there, guys”, declared to be confident in the process.

The meeting of Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão

Just like in movies, Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão have known each other for a long time, but they didn’t know they could be such a passionate couple.

“In fact, I’ve known Guilherme for a long time, because he’s a friend of my manager’s son… but I never looked at it like that, I never realized, it’s ten years ago, when he went to Salgueiro for the first time… it was in one of my birthday, I’ve already met Guilherme in the market, he told that too…”, told that he had never noticed loved.

“Guilherme went to pick me up at the airport with Marquinho once… But there was a beautiful day, I was at Débora’s house, at a barbecue, he was there and we started exchanging glances… then he started to wake me up. thing… a week later he went to Salgueiro and on that day, we were really flirting, on that day that we had the first kiss, the passion… that very thing, happiness is right there on our side, we don’t see it, no you see, it has to be all in God’s timing”, she recalled her story with her husband, with whom she formalized the union of the registry in May this year.





