Voting intention for Bolsonaro plummets and Lula confirms favoritism in 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro is experiencing his worst moment in the electoral polls of the Great/Quaest, plummeting from around 30% to just 21% in voting intentions. The new survey was released this Wednesday 10th and confirms Lula’s (PT) leadership for 2022, with 48%.

The survey simulated the scenarios. In the first, with Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Sergio Moro (Podemos), João Doria (PSDB), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe d’Ávila (Novo). In the second, Doria replaced Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

In both, Lula maintains an intention of 48% and changes to 47%, within the margin of error, and Bolsonaro scores 21%. Moro appears in third place with 8% of voting intentions and Ciro varies between 6% and 7%, also within the margin of error.

Among Doria, Pacheco and Leite, the toucan from São Paulo is the one that goes best, even so, it is no more than 2%. The Novo candidate, in turn, did not score. Whites, null and undecided add up to 14%.

Researcher Felipe Nunes, responsible for the survey, explains that, considering the margin of error of 2%, Lula maintains the level of 50% and Moro ‘turns out to hope for the third way’.

“With him [Moro] present, Bolsonaro loses electoral traction and the PSDB candidates figure at a level below 2%”, writes the researcher.

second shift

Voting intentions in the second round were also measured by the Great/Quaest. In this case, Lula again wins all the candidates, always varying between 57% and 59%. Among the PT’s opponents, Bolsonaro is the best performer, with 27%, and Rodrigo Pacheco is the worst, with only 12%.

Moro would have 22% of voting intentions, while Ciro would have 20%. Doria and Leite are on the same level, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul adds 14% and the São Paulo governor reaches 13%.

spontaneous research

In the spontaneous survey, the one that does not indicate a list of names, Lula has had a significant jump, of 7 percentage points since the last poll, leaving the level of 22% to reach 29%.

Indecision increased considerably in the period, dropping 6 percentage points. The group totaled 55% and currently marks 49%.

Bolsonaro was stagnant at 16% and Ciro is the only other name with more relevance, having 1% of voting intentions. The other candidates, added together, reach 2%.

According to Nunes, this would be ‘the best vote indicator at this point in the presidential race’.

The Genial/Quaest survey conducted 2,063 face-to-face interviews in 123 municipalities in the five regions of the country. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the survey has 95% reliability.