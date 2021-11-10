Wagner Moura recalls threats and tense atmosphere on Marighella’s set

It’s not just through defamation campaigns like the one promoted in the note from the IMDb what marighella, the biopic of the guerrilla Carlos Marighella run by Wagner Moura, was the target of attacks. In conversation with the Omelet, the director remembered threats made on social media and talked about how this led to a tense atmosphere on the film set.

“There was a day when, on Facebook, people arrived and said that they would go to the set. They said: ‘Let’s break the fuck up and we’re going to smack everyone down.’ And then, we prepared for that.”, said Moura. “We told the actors that we wouldn’t respond to any provocation, but also that we wouldn’t bow our heads to any fascists that showed up”.

According to the director, however, the threats were only in the virtual sphere. On the day the attack took place, the film crew was surprised by an outpouring of support. “The anti-fascist youth appeared on set, without anyone calling. There were 20 young people, boys and girls there, to say: ‘If anyone comes, we are here.’, recalled Moura. “It caused electricity on set and on us. We were like, ‘Let’s do this shit.’ It was a positive side effect for the shoot.”.

marighella, which brings Your Jorge in the role of the guerrilla, he debuted on November 4, 52 years after he, one of the main opposition figures against the military dictatorship, was assassinated.

Previously, the film, which also features Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso and Herson Capri, was set to debut in April 2021, but the plan was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A previous postponement, in 2020, is attributed by Moura to a censorship by the federal government via the National Film Agency (ancine).

marighella went through several festivals, including the Berlin Festival, where debuted to applause. The film chronicles the guerrilla’s life in two moments, one in 1964 and the other between 1968 and 1969, when he died in an ambush carried out by police officers, during the military dictatorship.