Watch video of Ingenuity’s 14th Mars flight

NASA released a video that shows the entire duration of the 14th flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars. The aircraft took off on October 24, making a short “jump” to test the possibility of operating in a more rarefied atmosphere than that found to date.

The video was taken with the camera that constantly monitors the terrain under the helicopter. So what you see in the image is Ingenuity’s shadow over the Martian soil. The flight was announced in a post on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) account of the US space agency (NASA) on Twitter.

Mars has a very thin atmosphere, composed mostly of carbon dioxide, with a pressure at ground level that is equivalent to 1% of that found at sea level on our planet. And in the Martian winter, when this carbon dioxide solidifies as “dry ice” at the planet’s poles, the density of the atmosphere can drop by as much as 25%.

the #MarsHelicopter successfully performed a short hop in its current airfield to test out higher rpm settings so it can fly in lower atmospheric densities on the Red Planet. This test also leaves the team room for an rpm increase if needed for future flights. pic.twitter.com/bYCMgnrTyz — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) October 25, 2021

This presents a challenge for Ingenuity, which was not designed to work in such thin “air”. To get the helicopter back into operation, NASA engineers increased the speed of the rotors (propellers) by 6.4%, from 2,537 RPM (revolutions per minute) to 2,700 RPM.

It’s enough, for now, for Ingenuity to stay aloft. According to the helicopter team, the test also leaves room for the rotation to be increased in the future, if necessary.

Ingenuity test had been postponed as a precaution

This Sunday’s test was supposed to take place on Sept. 18, but was postponed due to an anomaly detected in a pre-flight check. NASA engineers were unable to reproduce the problem during retests on September 21 and 23.

As a precaution, the agency interrupted communication with its robots on Mars between the 2nd and 16th of October due to a solar conjunction, a period in which the Red Planet is positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth.

Ingenuity on the surface of Mars, in a photo taken by Perseverance. Image: Disclosure/NASA

This can corrupt and interfere with communications between planets, causing robots and probes to receive invalid commands. With the end of conjunction, Ingenuity was declared “ready to fly again” on October 21st.

It is worth remembering that the helicopter was developed to carry out only five flights over the surface of Mars, to prove that the use of a rotorcraft on the planet was viable. After success, his mission was extended and he now serves as a “scout” for Perseverance, helping the rover team map the terrain ahead and identify obstacles to avoid or interesting places to study.

