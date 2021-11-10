What is the best time to sleep and not get sick? Search suggests

When it’s about to sleepMany people believe that the big trick is choosing a good bed and a cozy pillow. However, recent research suggests that there may also be an ideal time for the sleep — at least as far as heart health is concerned.

Not too early, not too late: the ideal time would be between 10 pm and 11 pm.

The study, based on data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants, suggests that sleeping at 10 pm or a little later is associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, compared with going to bed earlier or later.

However, the study fails to prove that bedtime contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease — not least because the time people sleep may be associated with other health conditions or even behavior. Furthermore, the study did not closely look at the sleep quality of the participants, only the duration.

Study co-author and head of research at Huma Therapeutics, Dr. David Plans, told The Guardian that even without proof, the time we go to sleep directly affects physiologically important points, which directly influence the power of our “watch biological” regulate our body daily.

If the biological clock is not properly adjusted for a period of time, “circadian misalignment” can result in increased inflammation, in addition to impairing blood glucose regulation, which can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease.

The study found that 3,172 of 88,026 participants, recruited between 2006 and 2010, developed cardiovascular disease at an average follow-up time of 5.7 years. None of them had illnesses or sleep disturbances at the beginning of the study.

The team then relied on data from wrist devices worn by participants for seven days to explore whether there was an association with the time participants fell asleep at night.

The team found that, of the 3,172 participants, 1,371 fell asleep after midnight on average during the seven days of using the device, 1,196 fell asleep within the hour starting at 11:00 pm, and 473 fell asleep within the hour starting at 10:00 pm. Only 132 dozed off before 10pm.

After taking into account various information such as age, sex, smoking, sleep duration, sleep irregularity, diabetes, blood pressure and socioeconomic status of the participants, the researchers found participants who fell asleep between 10 pm and 10:59 pm had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than those who slept sooner or later.

More specifically, those who fell asleep at midnight or later had a 25% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, while those who fell asleep before 10 pm had a 24% higher risk. Even sleeping an hour later carried some risk: those who fell asleep between 11 pm and 11:59 pm had a 12% higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those who fell asleep in the previous hour.

The team says the findings appear to be stronger in women than in men, although the reasons for this remain unclear.

The study has limitations, including the fact that it is based only on data from adults aged 43 to 79, and participants in the UK Biobank — a database of genetic and lifestyle information — are predominantly white. Plans said more research, with a larger number of participants, is needed to examine the findings, adding that there was not enough evidence at the time to determine a bedtime as “the best” for the public.

However, he said the study reinforces the importance of habits that help with a good night’s sleep. “People tend to assume that cardiovascular disease is a consequence of physiological influences,” said Plans. “Considering that, in fact, the behavioral influence on the cardiovascular system as a result of circadian disruption is enormous.”

What’s the problem with too little sleep?

people who usually sleep less than five hours a night have an increased risk of developing diabetes, according to the study.

Long-term sleep deprivation is also associated with a higher heart rate, high blood pressure, and elevated levels of some chemicals linked to inflammation and tension in the heart.

Short nights of sleep can also affect your mental health — leading to stress, worry and difficulty managing everyday tasks — and your cognitive function, affecting your memory, mood and decision-making ability.

Other studies have also linked sleep deprivation to weight gain and obesity, suggesting that people are more likely to choose high-calorie, fatty foods when they don’t get enough sleep.

What is the worst time to sleep?

To sleep after midnight poses the greatest risk, according to the survey. People who sleep at this time or later had a 25% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“The riskiest time is after midnight, potentially because it can reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the biological clock,” Plans said.

The body works on a circadian rhythm, an internal 24-hour clock that supports normal physical and mental health functions. Evidence suggests that prolonged interruption of this rhythm is associated with high blood pressure, reduced sleep quality, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease.