what is the importance and how to do it?

Whether due to lack of time or the desire to finish soon, it is common to have a certain amount of anxiety to start the exercise routine. Although, starting training with “cold” muscles can cause injuries.

That’s why it’s super important. start each practice with a warm-up and end with the so-called cool-down exercises. This goes for both beginners and more experienced ones.

The heating

When performing the warm-up, nutrient-rich and oxygenated blood is pumped to the muscles. as your heart rate and breathing speed up.

A good warm-up should last from five to ten minutes and work all major muscle groups. For best results, it is best to start slowly and gradually increase your pace.

Many warm-up routines focus on aerobic exercise – also known as cardios – and range of motion, such as jumping jacks. If you prefer, the person can also do a simpler warm-up, walking in place while gently swinging his arms or even warming up by dancing to some songs.

The “cooling”

After training, the recommendation is to spend five to ten minutes “cooling down” through a sequence of slow movements. This helps prevent muscle cramps and dizziness by gradually slowing your breathing and heart rate.

Effective cool-down also incorporates stretching exercises to relax and stretch muscles throughout the body and improve range of motion. To get the most out of these exercises, it’s best to hold each action for 10 to 30 seconds.

The longer a person can maintain the stretch, the better to develop their flexibility. But be careful not to force the stretch as this can also cause injury. Go slow!

The benefits of being an active person

By becoming physically active, the person notices significant changes in quality of life and health. Some changes will be more noticeable than others, but even those that might go unnoticed are important. Discover some of these benefits of physical activity:

Promotes human development and well-being, helping to enjoy a full life with better quality;

Improves socialization skills through participation in group activities;

Increases energy, willingness, autonomy and independence to carry out daily activities;

Reduces tiredness during the day;

Improves the ability to move and strengthens muscles and bones;

Reduces joint and back pain;

Improves posture and balance;

Reduces the risk of falls and injuries;

Improves sleep quality;

Improves self-esteem and self-image;

Helps control body weight;

Reduces anxiety and depression symptoms;

Helps control high blood pressure;

Reduces cholesterol and diabetes;

It reduces the risk of developing heart disease and some types of cancer;

Improves lung health and circulation;

Helps to maintain memory, attention, concentration, reasoning and focus.

It reduces the risk for dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease.

