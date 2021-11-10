What to do with early diagnosis of dementia is still a challenge for science

Science is increasingly advancing in the early diagnosis of dementia — a class of diseases that cause the decline of cognitive functions, such as Alzheimer’s — and it is even possible to obtain it even before the first clinical symptoms. However, there is a lack of consensus on what to do with these results, as there is no cure and treatments are limited or emerging.

In the United States, there is a test that can assess a person’s risk of getting dementia before experiencing any symptoms. The Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) test, developed in 5 minutes, developed by the British startup Cognetivity Neurosciences, received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed there. In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) is also evaluating its release.

Patients with an early diagnosis of dementia suffer from a lack of treatment options (Image: Reproduction/Cookelma/Envato)

The idea is that this test is part of a kind of annual check-up for people over 50, looking for the first signs of neurodegenerative diseases before they become apparent in behavior. However, the question that divides experts is what to do with the results.

Risks of Widespread Use of Screening Tests

According to experts consulted by Wired, there is concern that the widespread use of early-screening tests for dementia could only overwhelm the health care system. That’s because the result will potentially make people anxious when they still have no symptoms and there are no proven effective treatments.

“I’m afraid this has big implications for people. There is no infrastructure to fully support families affected by dementia,” explained Karen Harrison Dening, researcher at Dementia UK.

In his view, the NHS would not have enough funds to pay for the brain scans of everyone in the UK who needs one. This is because, after the preliminary result of the 5-minute exam, more detailed tests would be needed. “Where are they going for this post-test counseling?” asks Dening. “We just don’t have the infrastructure — and there’s a moral obligation to support them,” he adds.

Lifestyle changes

On the other hand, lifestyle changes can be proven to reduce the risk of disease, especially vascular dementia. This is caused by the insufficient supply of blood reaching the brain and as such is closely linked to heart health. In these cases, eating less fat, exercising more, drinking less and avoiding sedentary lifestyles can be important differentials to avoid the decline of cognitive functions.

Exercise and healthy living can reduce Alzheimer’s genetic risk (Image: Reproduction/Jcomp/Freepik)

In 2019, a study by researcher David Llewellyn of the University of Exeter found that people at genetic risk for Alzheimer’s could suppress it by adhering to a healthier lifestyle. The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Aduhelm: new drug for Alzheimer’s

Until now, most drugs seek to treat Alzheimer’s symptoms. Recently approved by the FDA, the exception is the case of Aduhelm — whose active ingredient is aducanumab. The drug targets a possible cause of the neurodegenerative condition and cognitive decline, a toxic protein (beta-amyloid) that can destroy neurons and cause dementia.

The subject of controversy in the US, the drug from biotechnology company Biogen Idec removes sticky deposits of this protein in the brains of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s to contain its damage. At that point, it would be possible to reduce the effects of some symptoms, such as memory loss.

In other words, from a reduction in these plaques (deposits), the medication with continuous use can lead to a slower decline of the condition. But it is important to emphasize that the drug does not represent a cure for Alzheimer’s nor does it reverse the progression of the disease.

With the increase in early diagnosis and public policies for the distribution of the formula, medicines of this type could be administered when, in theory, they could bring better results. “If you remove the amyloid at a very early stage, maybe that’s when the real benefit happens,” bets Ivan Koychev of Oxford University.

The idea is that if the protein could be cleared from the brain before it became toxic, the worst effects could be postponed or avoided altogether from dementia. However, many questions are still open about the use of the medication and, for now, the authorization for use is only a conditional approval in the US. This means that it is subject to review, which will happen when new evidence of the effects of its use becomes available.

Source: Wired and JAMA