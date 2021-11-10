what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Inflation is back on investors’ radar, with the release of these data in Brazil and the United States. At 9:34 am, the retreats 0.22%, while the advances 0.30%, to R$ 5.5160.

In the US, the futures of the fall 0.16%, while the 100 and the devalued 0.46% and 0.26%, respectively. Country order numbers will be released today because of the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.

Brazil registered on Tuesday 183 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 609,756, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,897,025, added the folder.

In the second round, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 323 votes in favor and 172 against, the PEC dos Precatório, which authorizes the government to pay in installments for judicial debts and alters the spending ceiling rule. If the measure is also validated in the Senate, it will make room in the budget for the Bolsonaro government to spend almost R$ 100 billion more next year.

One of the main changes that the text brings is the definition of an annual limit for court orders, considering the amount paid in 2016 plus inflation adjustment, which totals BRL 44 billion in 2022. Another important change is the revision of the rule of spending ceiling that will now use the period between January and December to limit budget adjustments, when previously the forecast between July and June was used.

However, deputies blocked the amendment that made the golden rule more flexible, which prevents the government from going into debt to pay recurring debts, such as employees’ salaries. Today, the government needs congressional approval to break this rule, but the Executive’s proposal was that this was already foreseen in the annual budget.

News of the day

IPCA – In the economic field, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% in the previous month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the highest result for the month in 20 years. In the 12-month period up to October, the IPCA increased by 10.67%. In September, the index had been 10.25%.

5G Auction – Companies that won 26 GHz lots in the 5G auction entered into an agreement this Tuesday, 09, . According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which mediated the negotiation, the changes serve to provide a more efficient arrangement from the technical point of view of the services.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP/RS), Deputy Leader of the PP in the Senate; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Solemnity of Consolidation of the Infralegal labor regulatory framework.

Paulo Guedes – There are currently no appointments scheduled.

Campos Neto – Participates in the Mandating private sector climate risk disclosures event, promoted by the Climate Disclosure Standards Board at COP26; Participates in the opening of the event “Program Learning Value – ENEF Week”; Lunch with Pedro Duarte Guimarães, President of Caixa Econômica Federal.

corporate news

Iguatemi (SA:) – The mall operator Iguatemi had R$57.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Braskem (SA:) – Braskem reversed the loss of BRL 1.413 billion in 3Q20 in the loss of BRL 3.537 billion in 3Q21. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, however, there was a drop of 52%.

Santos Brasil (SA:) – Santos Brasil Participações (SA:) recorded R$ 66.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$ 5.45 million in the same period in 2020.

Find (SA:) – Localiza reported R$671.4 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 106.3% over the same period last year.

Raia Drogasil (SA:) – Raia Drogasil reported an adjusted amount of R$173.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.40% compared to the same period of the previous year.

HOUSE:) – C&A will pay R$415 million to Bradesco (SA:) to resume offering financial services and products that were until then exclusively explored by the bank in the chain’s stores. C&A is going to launch C&A Pay next month, a solution that promises a fully digital experience, which is quick and easy for the customer to contract.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour’s adjusted was BRL 621 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 18% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda, in turn, was R$ 1.4 billion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the number of 12 months ago. The group’s total sales totaled R$ 20.7 billion, up 7.7%.

Itaú – Itaú Unibanco (SA:) will allow mortgage customers to “skip” up to two loan installments every 12 months. The new service, called Pula Parcela, will be available to customers who already have financing and are up to date with installments, and also for new contracts. The amount of deferred installments, in addition to interest and charges, will be diluted in the others.

Petz (SA:) – Petz, which expects to price on November 18th. Considering the closing price of R$20.83 for the shares on Tuesday, the total value of the follow-on could reach R$854 million.

MRV (SA:) – MRV’s grew

Eternit (SA:) – Net income grew 143.5% in 3Q21 year-on-year, to R$98 million. Net revenue increased 37.2% to R$275.9 million.

mobile (SA:) – Mobly recorded R$ 25.7 million in 3Q21, reversing a profit of R$ 1.9 million in the same period of 2020. Ebitda was negative by R$ 9.6 million, worsening by 35.2% compared to the negative result of R$7.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Vulcabras (SA:) – Vulcabras recorded an income of R$126.5 million in 3Q21, an increase of 191.5% over 3Q20 and the highest result in history for the quarter. Ebitda was R$ 138.9 million, an increase of 109.8%.

Taurus (SA:) – Taurus had a 63% increase in 3Q21 compared to the previous year, of R$166.4 million.

Petrobras (SA:) – According to Valor Econômico, the executive manager of reservoirs at the state-owned company, Tiago Homem, defended that the alternating injection of water and gas in the pre-salt fields can increase the recoverable volume of water in some fields by 25% to 30%, when compared to the injection of only water into these reservoirs.