WhatsApp wins official Alexa stickers; know how to download

THE Amazon launched this Tuesday (9) a pack of stickers of its artificial intelligence, Alexa, available for WhatsApp and iMessage. The game goes even further, because whoever asks your Alexa for the phrases on the stickers will have personalized answers.

It has become common for large companies to launch their own card packs, as was the case with Netflix with Round 6 and Samsung, due to the great adherence of the resource by Brazilians.

To download, simply access the page created by the company. If you don’t have the Sticker.ly app installed on your device, the link should redirect to your device’s store, either Play Store or App Store.

Which Alexa figure sets your mood today?

Suffering to finish TCC or no time to make lunch? With everyday dilemmas and games, Alexa helps you to express yourself with stickers from the famous “speaker box” in different situations. Check out all available Alexa stickers:

(Source: Sticker.ly/Reproduction)Source: Sticker.ly

In addition to the stickers, the company provided new answers for the following phrases: