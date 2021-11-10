WhatsApp works in Communities: see how it will work

After being identified in October, the “Community” feature in the Whatsapp had more details and images revealed by WABetaInfo. According to the portal, the tool will be a new user grouping with more control and options for administrators, who will be able to create “groups within groups”, a function similar to the Discord channels.

As an example of the functionality, you can create a Video Game Community with friends for general discussions and separate classes for games on different consoles. Another way to illustrate is to imagine a Community for a university class with specific “small panels” for the different disciplines.

New will be a private conversation space protected by end-to-end encryption. In addition, the icon is a square with rounded edges to differentiate it from traditional groups.

The checkered symbols were accidentally “leaked” in October in beta 2.21.21.7Source: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

Administrators will be able to add new members individually or interested ones can enter through a shared link. Supervisors will also receive more advanced yet uninformed tools to control the different agglomerations.

Example of a link to receive new usersSource: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

Despite the revelation, many details of the initiative have yet to be revealed. Importantly, “Community” is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, so almost all the features can still change. Also, there is no release date.