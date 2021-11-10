When will the 13th salary be paid in 2021? understand here

O 13th salary it is the one who saves workers with the extra year-end bills and was instituted in Brazil, in 1962, during the government of President João Goulart. Many people have doubts about the date of payment of the 13th salary, but it is noteworthy that most companies pay half of the amount in November and the rest by December 20th.

Many workers who opted to receive the 13th on vacation do not receive it in the month of November. It should also be noted that some employers choose to pay a part in half the year or even a lump sum. This is agreed with the worker at the time of hiring or in a subsequent decision.

For employers who decide to pay in a single installment, the respective amount must be paid until November 30th. It is important that employees pay attention to the date, as those who do not receive the first half or a single installment by the deadline stipulated by law, therefore, can contact the Labor Superintendence or the Labor Management.

When the employer does not pay the amount within the deadline, it may be fined in the amount of BRL 170.25 per employee. The taxpayer is a tax auditor from the Ministry of Labour.

The calculation basis of the 13th is related to the salary for the month of December, as defined by law. There is an exception in the cases of employees who receive their allowances in a variable way, that is, with commissions or percentage. Thus, the value of the 13th year follows the annual average of the amounts paid to the employee.

Another frequent question is whether the FGTS charges and social security contribution (INSS) are levied in the amount of the 13th. The answer is yes, as, from the second installment, they are already deducted from the total amount of the extra salary. The FGTS is deducted in both installments.

Who is entitled to the 13th salary

By law, all workers in public and private services, who work both in rural and urban areas, duly registered with the Workers law consolidation.

Also eligible to receive the 13th salary are those insured by the National Institute of Social Security – INSS. Every worker who accumulated at least 15 days of work is already entitled to the 13th salary, as specified in Law 4,749/1965.