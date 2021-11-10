where to watch, time, teams and refereeing

For the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG and Corinthians measure forces at Mineirão stadium. The clash between the leader of Serie A and the sixth place in the leaderboard takes place on Wednesday (10), at 19:00 (GMT). Both teams won over the weekend and arrived motivated for the derby in Belo Horizonte.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast by Sportv and also by Premiere (pay-per-view service). O UOL Score brings all the information about the two giants of Brazilian football and reflects the result after the final whistle.

time and place

The confrontation between Galo and Timão takes place at Mineirão stadium, at 7 pm (Brasilia time).

likely escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano, Du Queiroz and Roger Guedes; Renato Augusto. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement

Atlético-MG has four absences, all with their respective teams in commitments for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They are: Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Alan Franco (Ecuador), Vargas (Chile) and Savarino (Venezuela).

Corinthians cannot count on midfielders Willian, transitioning from the medical department to the pitch after a muscle injury in his thigh, and Ruan Oliveira, recovering from surgery. The defensive midfielder Cantillo serves the Colombian team in the World Cup qualifiers and does not play either.

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

latest games

Atlético-MG entered the field on Sunday (7) and beat América-MG, by 1 0, at Mineirão. Corinthians played the day before, at Neo Química Arena, and defeated Fortaleza on the same scoreboard.