Which stock to bet on when the stock market is volatile? BTG is a good option, says Safra

O Harvest reinforced the indication of the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) as a good option to navigate the stock market volatility after the release of third quarter results.

According to the institution’s analysts, the company is diversified and has competitive advantages that allow it to perform well even in difficult times for the Stock Exchange.

Safra maintained the recommendation of performer (expected performance above the market average) for the bank’s shares, with a target price of R$37. The shares were traded at R$23.22 on Tuesday, down 2.9%.

The institution understands that the company reported yet another set of positive numbers. Net revenue totaled R$3.84 billion, up 2% from the second quarter (previous record) and 55.2% year-on-year.

the division of banking played an important role in the final result. The segment’s revenue grew by 80.7% compared to a year earlier, with the amount reaching R$727 million.

The company ended the quarter with accounting net income of BRL 1.74 billion, up almost 4% compared to the second quarter (which was also a record) and 74% over the third quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses continued to grow, but this was already expected, given that the bank has been investing in digital retail and information technology units, in line with Safra.

THE Now Investments he highlighted that the result was “solid” and that there was a positive expansion in the quarter in the areas of investment banking, treasury and management of third-party resources and large fortunes.

However, the broker said that part of the revenue gain came from the sale of CredPago, while the new cash for wealth management “slowed down modestly”, according to an excerpt of the report signed by analysts Gustavo Schroden, from Bradesco BBI, and Maria Clara Negrão, from the brokerage.