Who, in addition to Brasil de Tite, is fighting to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup this week

FIFA date defines teams from Europe and South America that will participate in the 2022 World Cup

The round of qualifiers around the world will define a few more qualifiers to world Cup 2022, which starts in November of next year.

In addition to Qatar (host country), Germany and Denmark, at least eight other teams that will be in the Cup will be known until next Tuesday. The number can reach 10 if we count Brazil and Argentina.

However, the African, Asian and Concacaf representatives will only be known in March 2022, at the end of the qualifiers for the respective continents.

The distribution of World Cup seats is as follows:

Africa (CAF): 5 vacancies

Asia (AFC): 4 spots plus 1 playoff tie

Europe (UEFA): 13 vacancies

North / Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): 3 spots plus 1 playoff knockout

Oceania (OFC): 1 playoff round

South America (CONMEBOL): 4 spots plus 1 playoff tie

See below who can qualify for this FIFA Date and what needs to happen:

South America

Brazil qualifies for the Cup if:

Beating Colombia this Thursday (12)

Uruguay doesn’t beat Argentina on Friday (13), regardless of Brazil’s result

Argentina qualifies for the Cup if:

Score 4 points in the next two rounds and Uruguay and Colombia lose in the next two rounds

Score 6 points in the next two rounds and Ecuador has no points, and Colombia and Uruguay have a maximum of one point in the next two rounds

Europe

A group: Serbia leads with 17 points from 7 games, followed by Portugal (16 points from 6 games). The Portuguese team will face Ireland on Thursday and will have a direct duel against the Serbs on Sunday to see who will be the champion of the group and, consequently, will have a direct place in the Cup.

Group B: Sweden leads with 15 points, ahead of Spain (13).

If Sweden beat Georgia on Thursday, and Spain don’t beat Greece, the Swedes are guaranteed the Cup and send Spain to the play-off.

If Spain beat Greece, regardless of the result of Sweden, Spain and Sweden will have a direct duel on Sunday (15) to define who will guarantee direct access to the Cup

Group C: Italy and Switzerland have 14 points (Italy have an advantage on goal difference 11-9)

The two teams face each other this Thursday. Regardless of the result, everything will be decided on Sunday, when Italy travel to face Northern Ireland, and Switzerland host Bulgaria. However, whoever wins on this Thursday will have the advantage in scoring, remembering that the order of tie-breaking criteria is: goal difference, goals scored and direct duel. In the first leg, in Switzerland, the current European champions tied without goals.

Group D: France leads with 12 points, followed by Ukraine (9), Finland (8) and Bosnia (7)

If France loses to Kazakhstan, the definition is for the last round, in the France-Finland and Bosnia-Ukraine duels next Tuesday

Group E: Belgium leads with 17 points from 6 games, followed by Czech Republic (11 points from 7 games) and Wales (11 points, 6 games)

Even with Belgium drawing and Wales winning on Saturday, it’s hard to see the Brits beating the Belgians in a direct duel in the final round on Tuesday, beyond the goal difference tiebreaker, which is currently +17 for the team. Lukaku and +1 for Bale selection.

Group F: Denmark has already qualified by winning the group with 24 points

Group G: Netherlands leads with 19 points, followed by Norway (17) and Turkey (15)

The Netherlands qualify if they beat Montenegro and Norway don’t beat Latvia. The Dutch will also go to the Cup if they draw in the next two games, as they face Norway next Tuesday

Norway will qualify if they at least keep the difference with the Netherlands at the end of the next round and beat their rival in the direct duel on Tuesday

Turkey qualify with just two wins and at most one point from the Netherlands and Norway in the final two games. Turkey also qualify if they win both games, as long as the Netherlands score a point and Norway score a maximum of 3

Group H: Russia leads with 19 points, followed by Croatia (17)

Russia qualify if they beat Cyprus and Croatia lose to Malta, or draw the last two games (which includes a direct duel in the final round), as long as Croatia don’t beat Malta. Or even losing to Cyprus, with Croatia not beating Malta, and drawing in the final round

Croatia qualify if they beat Malta and Russia or even lose to Malta as long as Russia lose both of their games. Or tie and Russia tie Cyprus and win in the final round

Group I: England leads with 20 points, followed by Poland (17) and Albania (15)

England qualify without depending on anyone with at least 4 points in the last two matches (Albania and San Marino)

Poland qualify with at least 4 points in the last two matches, but since England don’t add more than 3

Albania need to win their last two games and root for stumbling blocks from Poland, who couldn’t score more than 3 points, and England, who couldn’t score points

Group J: Germany already classified by winning the group with 21 points