Who is Deyvid, former soccer player and stepfather of Marília Mendonça | Scoreboard

Deyvid Fabricio de Souza, husband of Ruth Dias, mother of Marília Mendonça, became the subject of social media during the wake of the singer, who died last Friday, 5th, in a plane crash in the city of Caratinga-MG, where she would perform a concert. On a evident and appalling case of structural racism, he was mistaken for a security guard of his own wife by netizens. Marília Mendonça’s stepfather is a former professional soccer player, who played as goalkeeper for teams like Palmas, Goianésia and Aparecidense.

At 29 years old, Deyvid has not been associated with clubs since 2017, when his spell at Aparecidense came to an end. For the team from Aparecida de Goiânia, the former athlete participated in good campaigns, such as the vice-championship of Goiás in 2015. However, the goalkeeper was rarely related to matches and, in the Brasileirão Série D in 2015, he did, for the first round of the tournament, his only game on record for the club.

Even inactive under the beams, Marília’s stepfather keeps on his Instagram profile images and videos from his time as an athlete, as well as posts about footvolley matches with friends, including country singer Leonardo.

As evidenced by other photos on his social networks, Deyvid also wore the jerseys of XV de Jaú, from São Paulo, and of Goiás Itabaraí and Canedense, teams used to playing in the lower divisions of Brazilian football.

Married to Ruth Moreira since 2018, the former goalkeeper is very active on social media. In 2020, when the anti-racist movement gained momentum around the world after the death of the American George Floyd, Marília Mendonça’s stepfather spoke out against racial inequality.

The last post of the former player happened five days ago, on Ruth’s birthday, and was invaded by fans of the singer, with requests for Deyvid to take good care of Léo, son of Marília and Murilo Huff, aged one year and ten months.