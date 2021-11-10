Who is Lilian Ribeiro, journalist who thrilled viewers with outbursts about cancer at GloboNews

Lilian Ribeiro, 37, who moved everyone when he talked about the breast cancer he is facing, live, in GloboNews, started on TV Globo as an intern between 2006 and 2007, and debuted on the group’s pay channel in 2017.

Married and mother of a boy, she graduated from UERJ (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) “in the first class of the quota policy” for blacks at the institution.

“It was here at GloboNews that I developed series on themes dear to women in Brazil. All these women’s issues, for black women, are even more impactful. When I hear these women speak, I think I’m not here to give a voice. This is not the movement. With every woman I listen to, I realize they have a voice. What’s missing is listening, listening to voices that are ignored, silenced,” he said.

With Heraldo Pereira, Zileide Silva, Maju Coutinho, Aline Mindlej and Flávia Oliveira, he led a special “Em Pauta” about the anti-racist demonstrations after the death of George Floid.

“If we continue, as a society, admitting that this fear [de abordagem da polícia] it’s a possible fear, we’re going to fail completely. We have to have discomfort in our comfort. I have lighter skin than many black people, for me racism is milder. Each one of us recognizes this position and makes a pact as a society that we want to change”, he said.

In 2019, it was interrupted by a man who vented about the situation in Rio de Janeiro. When talking about the strong storm that hit the city and left at least 5 dead, the man disturbed her and said: “Everybody’s fucked** in this shit here.” Surprised, the journalist followed up with the information after thanking the spectator and the incident generated memes on social media with the phrase “Okay, buddy, thank you. Let’s follow”.

