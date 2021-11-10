Who is Sebastian Piñera, president of Chile facing impeachment process – International

Target of the impeachment process approved by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile this Tuesday, 9 Sebastian Pinera, 72, is the main political figure on the right in the country since the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990). First president outside the center-left spectrum to be elected president in two decades, when he won in 2010, Piñera became the only politician among conservatives and liberals to reach the presidency twice, winning the 2018 elections, on a trajectory politics marked so much by moments of economic growth, as for controversies – mainly involving confusion between the management of your private equity and your public life.

When he first came to the presidency in 2010, Piñera was already known in Chilean political and business life. Son of former diplomat José Piñera Carvallo, he earned a doctorate in economics in Harvard, and returned to Chile in 1976 to work as a university professor. In the same year, according to the magazine forbes, made a fortune with the credit card company Bancard. In 1988, he voted ‘no’ in the referendum on Pinochet’s permanence – in a vote that paved the way for democracy – and ran as a candidate for the Senate for the metropolitan region of Santiago in the 1989 elections, winning the term between 1990 and 1998. In addition, he had also presided over the party National Renewal (RN) between 2001 and 2004 and lost the 2006 elections to Michelle Bachelet, currently UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

the victory over Eduardo Frei, Bachelet’s candidate, in the second round of the 2010 elections was identified by analysts at the time as a kind of refoundation of the right in Chile, far removed from the dictatorial period. In the campaign, Piñera raised common banners for the center-right, such as creating jobs and fighting crime in the country, but also proposed the creation of social plans for the most needy, especially in the areas of health and education.

The campaign was also marred by questions from the press and the opposition about the candidate’s personal business – appointed by forbes as the fourth richest man in Chile, with assets currently estimated at US$ 2.9 billion (R$ 15.9 billion) – a theme that haunts him to this day. After reaching the presidency, then aged 60, Piñera sold his shares and stakes in the airline LAN, in TV Chilevisión and in the Colo-Colo football club. Still according to forbes, the actions involving the airline (now Latam, after the merger with the Brazilian TAM), earned it US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 8.21 billion in current values) and the sale of the television station to Time Warner earned around US$150 million (R$821 million).

The president’s first term was marked by an average annual growth of 5.3% and the creation of 1 million jobs, according to information from the Library of Congress of Chile. In addition, the government also implemented a subsidy for hiring women – which would have created around 576,000 jobs, according to official data, and invested in hiring in public security and in certain social programs.

At the same time, Piñera had to deal with a series of natural and social crises during his tenure. Early in his administration, on February 27, 2010, an earthquake measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale hit the south-central part of the country, leaving 525 dead and 23 missing, requiring emergency attention to the region and suspension. of the government program. In the same year, in August, the collapse of a mine in San José, in Atacama, buried 33 miners, who remained underground until the month of October. In the second half of the same year, the government also saw an upsurge in the Mapuche conflict, when comuneros began a hunger strike after being prosecuted under anti-terrorism law. Social movements also organized protests demanding greater access to higher education and against price increases.

As for the limits between public and private, another controversy took place in the context of a maritime dispute between Chile and Peru at the Court of Justice in The Hague. One of Piñera’s companies bought shares in the Peruvian fishing company Exalmar, which benefited from the international ruling that changed the maritime border between the two countries, adding nearly 22,000 kilometers of sea to Peru – the decision was later suspended by the Chilean justice .

Piñera’s approval of leaving La Moneda for the first time in 2014 was not enough to elect his candidate, Evelyn Matthei, in the 2013 elections. .

Piñera returned to power in 2018, again to replace Bachelet. In an election marked by a strong nationalist debate and with the rise of issues such as immigration, Piñera varied his speech during the campaign, alternating between the center-right, with nods to the far right. The relationship with the then candidate José Antonio Kast – who ended the election in fourth place and is a candidate again in 2021 – shows a little of this alternation: while pointing to the opponent as the “outdated right” in Chile, he said he had the opponent’s votes in the second round and said that “he defends the family, something that is dear to Chileans”.

In the economic field, the president promised to present an economic recovery plan for the country, in addition to declaring that it would be necessary to “simplify” the tax issue without affecting the tax burden. During the election, another issue identified as urgent was the reform of the health and pension systems.

As in his first term, Piñera had to deal with strong social pressure since the beginning of his government, and he even advanced in some social agendas, but in October 2019 he saw the country be taken by a wave of violent protests, initially provoked. by the increase in subway fares, from 800 to 830 pesos (in current values, R$5.54 to R$5.75). With the social chaos, Piñera decreed a state of emergency and authorized the army and police forces to contain the protesters, in addition to revoking the increase – which was not enough to stop the protests, which began to grow around social agendas.

As the protests progressed, Piñera tried to dialogue with the protesters, but the violent repression – in which an estimated 460 Chileans had their eyes mutilated by projectiles or by the impact of tear gas bombs launched by public security agents – prevented any resolution.

The government began to be investigated for violation of human rights and the UN even sent a mission to observe the situation in the country. The president’s popularity melted, reaching a level close to 10%. It is within this context that the president is the target of the first constitutional indictment – an appeal that seeks the removal of the president in Chile. The process was filed in the Chamber, but did not go to the Senate.

Pressured by the protests, the president met for the first time with protesters in late November, and on December 23, Piñera enacted the law that authorized the calling of a referendum to amend the country’s constitution – a legacy of the dictatorship period.

The political crisis dragged on for months, between moments of greater and lesser tension, alternating with the announcement of social concessions and peaks of violence and protests. The referendum, which would be held in April 2020, still had to be postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, and ended up being held only on October 25, 2020, with massive voting for the change.

In addition to the internal pressures faced by the president, Piñera saw his situation further complicated by the mention of his name during the release of Pandora Papers, a series of reports by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) that denounced business by more than 300 people using off-shore companies in tax havens, which motivated the opening by the Chamber of Deputies of the impeachment process opened this Tuesday, 9.

According to an investigation by the Chilean media Ciper and LaBot, which are part of the consortium, the Chilean mining company Dominga was sold to the businessman Carlos Alberto Délano, a friend of Piñera, for US$152 million (R$838 million in present value) in a deal carried out in part in the British Virgin Islands.

Payment for the operation was to be made in three installments and contained a clause that made the last payment conditional on “the non-establishment of an environmental protection area in the region where the mining company operates, as desired by environmental groups.” According to the investigation, when Piñera was already president in 2010, his government ended up not protecting the mine area, meaning that the third payment was made. Piñera has denied knowledge of the sale, alleging that he placed his assets in a “blind trust” in 2009, before starting his first term./ WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES