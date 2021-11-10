Who voted for whom on the eighth farm of the farm

The eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) began to be formed this Tuesday. Farmer Marina Ferrari, who hasn’t been in any hot seat yet, has been right in her nomination, since Dayane Mello analyzed her appearance at the last party. As much as the rest of the house matched the dreaded remains, what they didn’t know was that the entire dynamic was in Rico’s powers.

How the field was formed

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the eighth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Marina started the dynamic and indicated Dayane: “In the game, I really found her inconvenient in several attitudes”, said the farmer. Dayane, in turn, was not surprised by the statement: “For me, her game doesn’t stink or smell (…) it’s irrelevant.”

Rico Melquiades took the power of the yellow flame and gave the red one to Aline Mineiro. With his power, he became immune and even immunized Mileide Mihaile. As a result, the two could not receive votes from the house.

who voted for whom

The Farm 2021: Peons in the formation of the eighth farm of the edition Image: Playback/Playplus

Tiago Piquilo voted for Sthe Matos

Dayane Mello voted for Sthe Matos

Solange Gomes voted for Sthe Matos

Gui Araujo voted for Valentina Francavilla

MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes

Mileide Mihaile voted for Solange Gomes

Rico Melquiades voted for Sthe Matos

Bil Araújo voted for Valentina Francavilla

Sthe Matos voted for Solange Gomes

Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes

Valentina Francavilla voted for Sthe Matos

Aline Mineiro voted for Sthe Matos

bay pull

The Farm 2021: Bay in the formation of the eighth farm of the edition Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo and Arcrebiano stopped at the stall after losing the lamp test, won by Rico Melquiades. The pair pulled Tiago Piquilo and Dynho Alves to accompany them alongside Colorado. With 6 votes, Sthe Matos was the most voted in the house and pulled Tiago Piquilo from the bay: “The others who are there are my friends”, she said.

red flame power

The Farm 2021: Red and Yellow Flame Power Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro received from Rico’s hands the power of the red flame. The ex-panicat had two options:

R$ 5 thousand and let the remaining one happen normally;

R$ 10 thousand and indicate the fourth and last farmer of the week.

Aline, thought, thought, chose the R$5,000 and let the game flow.

One left

Tiago, who occupied the third bench, started the rest one by saving Solange. Solange saved Aline who saved Valentina, who saved MC Gui. MC Gui saved Dynho, who saved Mileide. Mileide saved Bil and Gui Araujo went to the last spot.

