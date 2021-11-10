Who voted for whom on the eighth farm of the farm

by

The eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) began to be formed this Tuesday. Farmer Marina Ferrari, who hasn’t been in any hot seat yet, has been right in her nomination, since Dayane Mello analyzed her appearance at the last party. As much as the rest of the house matched the dreaded remains, what they didn’t know was that the entire dynamic was in Rico’s powers.

How the field was formed

marina - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the eighth farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Marina started the dynamic and indicated Dayane: “In the game, I really found her inconvenient in several attitudes”, said the farmer. Dayane, in turn, was not surprised by the statement: “For me, her game doesn’t stink or smell (…) it’s irrelevant.”

Rico Melquiades took the power of the yellow flame and gave the red one to Aline Mineiro. With his power, he became immune and even immunized Mileide Mihaile. As a result, the two could not receive votes from the house.

who voted for whom

Voting - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peons in the formation of the eighth farm of the edition

Image: Playback/Playplus

  • Tiago Piquilo voted for Sthe Matos
  • Dayane Mello voted for Sthe Matos
  • Solange Gomes voted for Sthe Matos
  • Gui Araujo voted for Valentina Francavilla
  • MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes
  • Mileide Mihaile voted for Solange Gomes
  • Rico Melquiades voted for Sthe Matos
  • Bil Araújo voted for Valentina Francavilla
  • Sthe Matos voted for Solange Gomes
  • Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes
  • Valentina Francavilla voted for Sthe Matos
  • Aline Mineiro voted for Sthe Matos

bay pull

bay - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bay in the formation of the eighth farm of the edition

Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo and Arcrebiano stopped at the stall after losing the lamp test, won by Rico Melquiades. The pair pulled Tiago Piquilo and Dynho Alves to accompany them alongside Colorado. With 6 votes, Sthe Matos was the most voted in the house and pulled Tiago Piquilo from the bay: “The others who are there are my friends”, she said.

red flame power

power - Play/Playplus - Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Red and Yellow Flame Power

Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro received from Rico’s hands the power of the red flame. The ex-panicat had two options:

  • R$ 5 thousand and let the remaining one happen normally;
  • R$ 10 thousand and indicate the fourth and last farmer of the week.

Aline, thought, thought, chose the R$5,000 and let the game flow.

One left

Tiago, who occupied the third bench, started the rest one by saving Solange. Solange saved Aline who saved Valentina, who saved MC Gui. MC Gui saved Dynho, who saved Mileide. Mileide saved Bil and Gui Araujo went to the last spot.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 7

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 7

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 7

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 7

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 7

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 7

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 7

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus