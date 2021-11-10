WHO warns of new phase of covid-19 in Europe

09 Nov 2021 – 5:28 pm Per Brazil Agency Credit: Débora Barreto / Fiocruz

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan said Europe’s battle against the new coronavirus is a “red flag” for the rest of the world.

“It’s very important to reflect on the example of Europe, which accounted for more than half of the global cases last week, but that trend could change,” Ryan said.

“You just have to look at the epidemiological curve of a roller coaster to know that when you go down a mountain, you’re usually about to go up another one,” he added.

Earlier this month, the world has surpassed 5 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, a mark that the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, called a “new painful threshold”.

The circulation of the virus has not ceased, and the registered increase in new infections within the European territory demonstrates the trend: there is a new wave of covid-19 spreading. With winter approaching, a favorable season for the spread of SARS-CoV-2, surveillance of new cases is on the agenda of European governments. Several countries are preparing to resume restrictive measures applied before the summer.

France

Europe has once again become the epicenter” of the virus’ circulation, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal. President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the French to be given a booster dose of the vaccine, according to local media.

Since October, the country has shown an increase in infections, with an incidence rate of 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, above the alert limit.

On Friday, Parliament definitively approved the extension of the health pass until 31 July. Extending the validity of the health pass will depend on the booster vaccination campaign

Germany

Germany is another European country to register an increase in new cases of the disease.

In an effort to contain the transmission, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that all citizens in the country will be eligible for the booster dose of the vaccine as soon as six months have passed from the second dose.

“The fourth wave of covid-19 in the country is now in full force,” Spahn said in an interview

On Monday (8), the daily infection rate of covid-19 in Germany rose to 201.1 cases per 100,000 people, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eastern Europe

The new wave in Germany reflects an increase in Delta variant cases across Europe, with the situation especially worrisome in the east of the continent, where vaccination coverage is lowest.

Romania and Bulgaria fully vaccinated only 40% and 27% of adults, respectively. New infections are also reaching record levels in Russia, Ukraine and Greece.

Austria

In Austria, it was announced last Friday 5) that people who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 will be prevented from entering cafes, restaurants and hairdressers. Any event with more than 25 people, starting at the end of next week, becomes illegal.

It is the authorities’ response to the rise in new infections to the highest level in 2021.

Denmark

Denmark proposed to restore the use of the digital “pass corona”. The document must be presented by the Danes to enter bars and restaurants. The measure is being resumed to contain the third phase of the covid-19 pandemic that hits the country.

The number of daily infections has risen steadily to 2,300 in recent days, after registering only around 200 cases in September.

Iceland has also reintroduced masks and rules of social distancing after the increase in cases.

United Kingdom

Since late summer, the UK has resisted the implementation of measures such as wearing masks or passing vaccines, which have become the trend across Europe, despite the large increase in covid-19 infections in the country.

The UK recorded 57 more deaths in 28 days and another 32,322 new covid-19 cases, according to the latest government data. The data represents a 16.6% drop in infections last week, while deaths increased by 8.2%.

The UK is “a long way away” from thinking about winter confinement, said an adviser to Boris Johnson’s government. He cautioned, however, that it is vital that anyone who is eligible receives their booster vaccine.

*With information from RTP – Radio and Television of Portugal

