Why Germany is at its worst Covid-19 contagion rate

Germany registered on Tuesday (9) the highest incidence of new cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Data from the bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a federal agency and institute responsible for the control and prevention of diseases in the country, show that the average in the last seven days is 213.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Monday (8), Germany had already reached a record mark of 201.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the first time the rate was above 200 – the previous highest rate in the seven-day average had been of 197.6, recorded on December 22nd.

Questioned by Focus magazine, the RKI attributed the increase in infections to two main factors: the relaxation of restrictions to fight the pandemic and a still significant proportion of the population that has not yet been vaccinated.

Until Monday, 67.2% of the German population was fully vaccinated and 69.7% had received at least one dose of immunizing agent – ​​in France, 75% have the complete vaccination schedule, and in Spain, 79%.

A survey carried out by the Forsa Institute for the Ministry of Health and released in late October showed that 65% of unvaccinated people in Germany do not intend to be immunized against Covid-19 in the next two months.

Another survey, by the global data intelligence company Morning Consult, showed that 11% of Germans do not want to be vaccinated, a rate lower only than those of Russia and the United States among the 15 countries surveyed.

Last week, Health Minister Jens Spahn declared that a “fourth wave (of Covid-19) is in full swing” in Germany and that the country is experiencing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Although the protection offered by vaccines makes the average of deaths from the disease in seven days to be well below the peak in the country (over 800 in January), it has already risen from 57 deaths on October 8 to 128 last Monday . According to a DW report, doctors fear that the number of patients admitted to ICUs due to Covid-19 could double in the coming weeks.

The German government is already considering reversing the relaxation of some restrictions. According to DW, one of the measures considered is that unvaccinated people can no longer go to public places only with the presentation of negative tests.

Leaders of the three parties negotiating the formation of the next German government plan to present next week in the Bundestag, the federal parliament, a package of measures that, according to information from Bloomberg, aims to avoid tougher restrictions, such as closing schools and curfews.

In Saxony, whose minister-president Michael Kretschmer had told Deutschlandfunk radio there was a threat of “a lockdown like last year,” unvaccinated people were banned this week from going to restaurants, cinemas and bars.