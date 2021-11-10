Widow of MC Kevin becomes a meme when she shows off her work as a DJ

Deolane Bezerra is taking the first steps in her DJ career. The doctor, as she is known, will make a great debut presentation on the next 20th, at the “Baile da Doutora”, an event whose tickets are sold out.

And her DJ samples are already going viral, but maybe not the way she expected. In recent days, the term “DJ Deolane” has been on Twitter’s Trending Topics due to the excerpt below:

In the images, MC Kevin’s widow remixes the song “Bipolar” by MC Pedrinho, MC Don Juan and MC Davi. Some people mocked the lawyer:

afraid to go into the kitchen and find dj deolane remixing vai si vai si vai si — 𝖊𝖉𝖚𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖔 𝖘𝖎𝖑𝖛𝖆 (@edusilva_sccp) November 9, 2021

my god tonight i dreamed that my friends would throw a surprise party for me and when i got there it was dj deolane who was playing pic.twitter.com/t0tQk1wJYw — brazilian kaik (@kkkkkkaique) November 9, 2021

But a lot of people couldn’t get Deolane’s “version” out of their minds:

Nobody: the My mind: “go si vai si go treat girl” “Deolane released one more p all brand new” these dj deolane videos end cmg kkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/v77fbvhtKq — Caroll ✨ (@goo_caroll) November 9, 2021

Soon the video became a meme and gave life to new versions:

Juliette

Taylor Swift

Marcynho Sensation

Mouse program

And even Friends: