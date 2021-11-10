Widow of MC Kevin becomes a meme when she shows off her work as a DJ

Deolane Bezerra is taking the first steps in her DJ career. The doctor, as she is known, will make a great debut presentation on the next 20th, at the “Baile da Doutora”, an event whose tickets are sold out.
And her DJ samples are already going viral, but maybe not the way she expected. In recent days, the term “DJ Deolane” has been on Twitter’s Trending Topics due to the excerpt below:
In the images, MC Kevin’s widow remixes the song “Bipolar” by MC Pedrinho, MC Don Juan and MC Davi. Some people mocked the lawyer:
But a lot of people couldn’t get Deolane’s “version” out of their minds:
Soon the video became a meme and gave life to new versions: