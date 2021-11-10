Windows 11 SE and Surface Laptop SE are announced by Microsoft with a focus on education

Microsoft already made Surface Go 3 official with more performance for general users in September and today another product of the line is coming: the Surface Laptop SE, a notebook that carries Windows 11 SE as OS, an optimized version of the dedicated Microsoft system to students and teachers.





Starting with the system, Windows 11 SE arrives as a direct competitor to Chrome OS. Among the main differentials of the system we have the opening of apps in full screen by default with the limitation of using two apps in split screen or several overlaid on windows.

Windows 11 SE also lacks the Microsoft Store, Widgets panel and all files are automatically saved to the cloud, but copies of the files are kept offline to ensure everything is close at hand in case the internet fails. Finally, Windows 11 SE also includes Microsoft Edge, which unlike the standard Windows 10S browser is now based on Chromium, offering greater compatibility and stability.

Surface Laptop SE

Speaking of Surface Laptop SE specs we have an 11.6-inch HD screen, a webcam of the same resolution, dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. There is also a version with Intel Celeron N4120, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, so that students can run a little more elaborate projects.





Microsoft Surface Laptop SE even has USB Type-A, Type-C ports and weighs just over a 1 kg. The thickness is less than 2 centimeters. An important point is the ease of repair, as Microsoft designed the notebook so that it can be easily repaired if any component such as the screen, battery, keyboard and motherboard need to be replaced.

Price and availability