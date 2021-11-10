winning numbers today, Tuesday (11/09)

The result of Quina contest 5701 was released today, Tuesday (09), at 20:00 (GMT). The prize was accumulated at R$ 4.4 million and to win it was necessary to match the five dozen.

Result of Quina 5701

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 04-08-26-44-46.

Quina Prize Winners

According to information provided by Caixa, Quina has four prize bands, the highest prize goes to those who manage to get the five dozen right. For each band, percentages of the amount allocated for prizes are allocated and, therefore, the final value is defined after the apportionment among the winners.

How to receive the Quina 5701 award?

At branches of the Caixa of adjusters of the total or partial result of Quina 5701 you can redeem any amount. However, if the prize is up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from lottery houses.

Players who registered the games on the Caixa Lotteries electronic channels and won a prize can transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account. The lucky ones have a period of 90 calendar days to request the award, as, after this period, the amounts are transferred to the Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education (FIES).

Prizes of R$10,000 or more are deposited within a minimum of two business days from the date the ticket is presented.

When are Quina’s drawings held?

Quina’s draws take place from Monday to Saturday from 8 pm (Brasilia time) and are broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks. The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

