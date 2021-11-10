With a goal scored by Diego Souza, Grêmio beat Fluminense and won again after four games at the Brasileirão

Grêmio ended a streak of four straight defeats by winning the Fluminense 1-0, this Tuesday, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. On the one hand, Flu played poorly and couldn’t create good plays, while the team from Rio Grande do Sul reached the goal with Diego Souza in the second half.

With the result, Vagner Mancini’s team reached 29 points in penultimate place, six away from Santos, the first team outside the relegation zone. In the next round, he visits América-MG on Saturday, at 18:30. Marcão’s team is in eighth place, with 42, but may open even more distance to the G6, which opens with Corinthians with 47 points. On Sunday, Tricolor will face Palmeiras at home, at 6:15 pm.

​OPEN

The two teams tried to get the game, but it was Grêmio who got closer to the goal throughout the first stage, especially with high chances. With a faster start, Elias has already placed a ball on the crossbar in the first seconds. The striker still gave work to Marcos Felipe, as well as Diogo Barbosa, Lucas Silva and Diego Souza.

WARM

Fluminense, on the other hand, had difficulties finding the spaces and had little to do with Cazares, one of Marcão’s new additions to the lineup. The biggest bets were with long-range shots that practically didn’t scare goalkeeper Brenno.

FLU REQUESTS PENALTY AND LOSES PLAYER

Fluminense complained to the arbitration in two bids over the first half. The first in the 12th minute, when Cazares took the leftover after a kick from Martinelli and found Calegari, who crashed into an opponent. The arbitration ordered to continue. The second move was at 33, right after Luiz Henrique felt his thigh and needed to be replaced by Caio Paulista. Nino deflected it after a free kick and the ball hit Diego Souza in the sequence, but the replay showed that it was only in the head.

NOT WORTH

Grêmio kept trying to get there, but it was Fluminense who scored in an invalid bid after analysis by the VAR. At 11, the team from Rio had a nice exchange of passes on the left and Marlon crossed into the area. Caio Paulista was going to score a great goal, but the left-back was offside.

AHEAD

Shortly thereafter, things reversed. Flu had a great chance with John Kennedy, but Grêmio found the net at 16, this time in a valid bid. Mateus Sarará crossed in the area and Diego Souza easily beat Nino’s marking, went up alone and headed in to open the scoring. Fluminense’s defender, by the way, had a bad game at the Arena.

GREMISTA VICTORY

Nino continued to have an unrecognizable night and almost gave Grêmio the chance to expand when he headed in Douglas Costa’s feet. However, the attacker stopped in great defense of Marcos Felipe. In the final minutes, Marcão tried to put Fluminense up, while Mancini closed the house to protect the spaces. The game continued to be quite open, with Marcos Felipe saving the Rio team.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 1 X 0 FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 11/09/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa-SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa-SP)

Goal: Diego Souza (16’/2ºT) (1-0)

Yellow cards: Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Kannemann (GRE), Nino (FLU)

Red cards: –

GRÊMIO (Technician: Vagner Mancini)

Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and D. Barbosa; Lucas Silva, Mateus Sarará (Darlan – 26’/2ºT), Campaz (Douglas Costa – 17’/2ºT); Alisson (Jean Pyerre – 34’/2ºT), Diego Souza (Churín – 34’/2ºT) and Elias Manoel (Ferreira – halftime).

FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)

Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier – 35’/2ºT), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André (Fred – 23’/2ºT), Yago Felipe, Martinelli and Cazares (Jhon Arias – 23’/2ºT); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista – 31’/1ºT) and John Kennedy (Abel Hernández – 35’/2ºT).