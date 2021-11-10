With fanciful tone, Elden Ring adds slight changes to the soulsborne formula

Elden Ring is one of those games that doesn’t need to show a lot to make thousands of players anxious. It just had to be announced by the acclaimed Japanese studio From Software, with a surprise partnership with the writer George RR Martin, creator of The Chronicles of ice and Fire, for everyone to be curious about what’s to come.

The moment to finally kill curiosity (and some bosses too) with Elden Ring has arrived.

At the invitation of Bandai Namco, I was able to participate in early access to the closed network test that will officially start for the public on November 12th. And there I spent no less than 14 hours exploring it all.

Admirable new world

The network test relies on a good portion of Limgrave, one of the game’s early regions. It is an open countryside, with many places to discover, as well as having access to a castle and a mysterious island. And, in all, I came across a main boss, eight mini bosses in catacombs, caves and open areas, and a huge variety of secrets and enemies.

Dragonflies, crabs and giant bats, mounted knights, mutated plants, immortal skeletons, gargoyles, wolves, birds, undead, monsters made of tentacles (which I still have no idea what they were) and even a dragon were some of the creatures that crossed the path of my lonely warrior.

Despite not showing character creation, the test has five classes: Knight, Knight Enchanted, Prophet, Champion and Bloody Wolf. In addition to appearance, the difference between each is in the amount of stats (Strength, Dexterity, Mind, among others) and different starting items. For example, the Prophet starts with a good level of Faith and already with the item that is needed to do spells, while the other classes will have to acquire it in another way.

the look of Elden Ring it has a medieval feel, but with a touch of fantasy: strong, contrasting colors everywhere — something that, at times, resembles a style Lord of the Rings.

There is a strong presence of burnt yellow and water green (apparently the game’s signature colors), which convey a feeling of melancholy at all times. And the feeling of exploring a corrupted and tragically beautiful universe is heightened by this aspect.

Elden Ring it has a day and night system, which also affects the amount of color on the screen, varying between shades of blue, yellow, gray, pink and purple. Furthermore, this time change also affects the appearance of items and enemies, which can appear in specific places depending on the time of day.

A soulsborne with heritages

Elden Ring is a soulsborne. And in saying that, we can already expect characteristics that were established in dark souls and bloodborne. High difficulty, no menu pause, robust inventory and build with status, for example.

These elements are present in the new game from From Software. But there are small changes and additions, which end up making a good difference in practice. That’s because, in general, the feeling is that the game offers a more “guided” experience as it has systems that make it easier for the player to find their way around and figure out what to do next.

There is a map with markers that can be pinned, a compass (simple but efficient) at the top of the screen and several tutorials available in the inventory. Additionally, Graça’s locations, which act as classic checkpoints, emit a light to indicate the direction of something important like a nearby boss.

The basic commands are pretty much the same as in dark souls, with fast and heavy attacks, shield to block, roll (which works as a dodge), spells and combat items that can be fixed in a quick menu.

Sorcery needs one item to use: the Clawmark Seal, which is for sale at specific merchants. In all, three spells can be equipped at the same time, serving as efficient complements to the sword by acting as elemental weapons.

To use them, all you need to do is have the required Faith level and an available amount of mana. It is possible to find spells while exploring the world or even learn from NPCs, such as a witch named Sellen, who teach for a certain price.

However, there is a different timing in the use of weapons and combat equipment. The character has to completely finish one action to perform another, which gives the feeling that the response time (between pressing the button and the command being performed) is longer than it should be. It’s something that took time to get comfortable under my fingers, taking more time to master the timing and more attention when facing enemies.

There are also some inheritances from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and other gameplay changes that affect movement. Being able to jump, walk in a crouch and not take much damage from long falls are small details, but they make the exploration more vertical — and consequently, there are more hidden areas around the world.

Stealth is a combat option against common enemies that also messes with the game’s dynamics. It’s possible to crouch down to sneak around corners and make a strong attack on a creature’s back, defeating it or taking a fair amount of life. But be careful: in certain places, there are enemies hiding in bushes, just waiting for the player to risk sneaking in to attack them.

The horse, called Torrente, is one of the most striking mechanics of Elden Ring. It is summoned with a specific item, the Spectral Charger, and aids in exploration and combat.

With double jump and fast dash, Torrent is a great help to attack huge creatures, like a dragon or a giant titan. If the animal dies, however, you must either sacrifice a vial of HP (life) or interact with a location of Grace to bring it back. And no, unfortunately it’s not possible to pet him.

There are also spirit helpers that can be summoned during a fight. They are specific items and consume mana when used. But they aren’t as effective as the NPC summons in Dark Souls, acting more as a good distraction.

However, spirits can only be used in locations with a Summoning Stone and when the player is not using multiplayer.

Multiplayer Systems

The multiplayer of Elden Ring basically works like other soulsborne, with the option for cooperative and competitive.

With specific items from your inventory, you can enter another player’s world to help you (and vice versa). The visitor’s HP bar doesn’t drop by half, only the HP vials are decreased, and it’s not possible to use the knight. In PvP, you also join someone else’s game, but with the intention of trying to kill them.

There are also some additional mechanics. When invaded by someone, it is possible to trigger an item that asks another player for help, such as a distress call. And, if you’re feeling brave enough (or just want to make things harder), just use an item that attracts more invaders to your world.

Also, the asynchronous multiplayer system (in which there is no direct contact between players) is present. Being able to see “ghosts” of other players and leave or read messages on the ground follow the same classic style.

Regarding the story, few details were provided by the test. There is only a greater understanding of what is corrupting the universe and what must be done: all Grace (yellow energy) emanates from the Tree, the great yellow tree, which is out of balance and has transformed many beings into Spotted, something impure and infamous . The goal is to find the Pristine Ring, the Elden Ring, to restore balance again. For this, the player will have the help of Melina, the “servant” at the time, who offers information and increases the level of stats.

Localization in Brazilian Portuguese is satisfactory, keeping the flowery and eccentric language of the original. However, there are some meaningless translations at times, like “lover” for “maid”.

a ring to rule them all

With a fanciful tone, first impressions is that Elden Ring is a game that mixes several heritages built by From Software over the last decade. The formula is the same, but the small differences and the way the world is presented gives a whole new feeling.

It’s an experience with elements that please every soulsborne fan, as well as offering new features that make it more inviting to someone who has never tried the genre before.

Elden Ring has been described as From Software’s “most ambitious project” by Bandai Namco, the Japanese studio itself, and even Phil Spencer. And, I confess, I didn’t really believe in that idea. But after seeing this universe with my own eyes and being totally immersed in it, I begin to believe that there is immense potential to actually be.

The game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on February 25, 2022.