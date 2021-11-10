With no fans, Grêmio beats Fluminense, wins again after four games and gains survival at the Brasileirão

Grêmio beat Fluminense 1-0 and gained hope for the final straight of the Brasileirão

Still looking to get out of the relegation zone, the Guild received the Fluminense at the Arena this Tuesday night (9) for the opening of the 31st round of the brazilian. With a goal scored by Diego Souza, the team from Rio Grande do Sul stood out in the tricolors duel by 1-0, after four straight defeats.

Follow the repercussions and analysis of Grêmio x Fluminense at Sportscenter this Tuesday at 23:30 (GMT) broadcast by ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After an inattentive start, Flu and its players complained about Lucas Silva’s penalty in Calegari. However, nothing was noted, even after the VAR was revised.

Then, the two teams put the opposing goalkeepers in danger. First, Elias kicked to Marcos Felipe’s firm defense. Almost in the sequence, Luiz Henrique cut to the edge at the entrance of the area and Brenno palmed.

On his way back to the second stage, at 12 minutes, Marlon found Caio Paulista in a cross and the center forward hit the angle. The full-back, however, was in an irregular position at the cross and the move was disallowed.

At 16, however, Diego Souza anticipated Nino in a cross in the area and headed in the corner, with no chance for Marcos Felipe, opening the scoring.

Championship status

Even with the positive result, Grêmio is still in penultimate position, now with 29 points. Flu follows in 8th, with 42, being able to have points equaled by Ceará.

game without audience

After not having visiting fans in the derby against Internacional, Grêmio played behind closed doors in the Arena due to the punishment for the incidents in the match against Palmeiras.

ex law does not fail

Scorer of the goal that opened the scoring, Diego Souza was raised to success in Brazilian football with the Fluminense shirt, in addition to having had a second shorter spell in 2016.

upcoming games

On the weekend, Grêmio faces the America-MG, while Fluminense receives the palm trees.

Datasheet

1 x 0 Fluminense Guild

GOALS: Diego Souza (GRE)

GUILD: Breno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Sarará (Darlan), Lucas Silva and Campaz (Douglas Costa); Alisson (Jean Pyerre), Diego Souza (Churín) and Elias (Ferreira). Technician: Vágner Mancini

FLUMINASE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André (Fred), Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Cazares (Arias); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista) and John Kennedy (Abel Hernández). Technician: Mark