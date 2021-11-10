With remorse, Christian is shocked by Barbara’s pregnancy · TV News

Married to his sister-in-law, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will feel remorse for having changed his identity in Um Lugar ao Sol. nine o’clock on Globo.

Upon meeting Renato (Cauã Reymond), the humble twin will be sworn to death by drug dealers from Morro do Camelo. He will have made a combination with the bandits to get money to bail Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will have been the victim of an unfair arrest.

Upon entering the community where his biological brother lives, the boy raised in a wealthy family will be murdered and buried as if he were the other. Lara (Andréia Horta) will recognize her boyfriend’s body at the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) and will fully believe in his departure.

In scene that will aired on Monday (15) , Christian will have taken the place of Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) and will be married to Barbara. He will be surprised when he learns that the woman has stopped taking birth control, and he will be even more astonished when he finds out about her pregnancy.

The man raised in the orphanage will worry about a child wrapped in the scroll he’s gotten himself into and will find himself stuck in a loveless marriage. In addition, Christian will miss Lara while he is with the other woman, who will eventually go crazy with her sudden change in behavior.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

