With Renato Gaúcho pressed in Flamengo, Carol Portaluppi vents

Credit: Reproduction

Needing the three points to continue dreaming of the title of Brasileirão, Flamengo disappointed in the match against Chapecoense. Even coming out ahead, Renato Gaúcho’s team suffered the upset of the home team and had to make an effort to guarantee the draw. In addition, the duel had refereeing errors, something that contributed to the score 2-2. In this way, Renato Gaúcho became the target of new criticism from fans.

Because of this, Carol Portaluppi, the coach’s daughter, has also been suffering from attacks on social media. In an outburst on Instagram, the influencer stated that she seeks to understand the motivation of fans, but revealed that her mental health has been harmed. In this scenario, she made it clear that the hate messages are affecting her emotional side.

“I’m under a lot of pressure on the internet, I understand the fans of all the fans. I know how football is, I know how things are. But I’m feeling really pressured. What do you want me to do. I’m even distant. Very sharp. I would not like to stay away. But my mental health is not good. I am a person like any other. I wish you didn’t mix things up so much. And when commenting, think. I know that people talk about a lot of things with a hot head. But there is a human being who reads. I’m really asking for empathy”, he said.

“There are times when it seems like it won’t work anymore. That I can’t take it. It’s very exhausting, tiring. Too much pressure to deal with so many people pointing, saying things that hurt. Most of the time it’s not my fault. I have feelings, and it makes me very sad to see so much here on the internet”, completed.

Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho, vented on social media: “I’m feeling really pressured on the internet. My mental health is not good. I am a person like any other. I wish you didn’t mix things up so much.” pic.twitter.com/9lojsR2Gjh — Planet of Football 🌎 (@soccer_info) November 9, 2021

After the match at Arena Condá, Renato Gaúcho indicated that the pace of the season is impacting Flamengo’s performance. Despite this, the team commander from Rio de Janeiro made it clear that the dedication will be maximum for the Libertadores final.

“We don’t have time to train. We change pieces because players are exhausted. Two players shouldn’t even play today and we’re risking until we lose for the 27th. There are several minds here thinking about what’s best, but the fans can rest assured that on the 27th we’ll be in one piece for the decision“, expressed.

